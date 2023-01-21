As long as forecasted snows don’t delay Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, Amarillo City Council will be considering various spending items totaling nearly $3 million. As is often the case, the bulk of spending items on the agenda are on the consent agenda, which will allow the council to consider all items at once with a single vote. The spending item not included on the consent agenda, item 3B, is consideration of a $469,438.00 contract with BerryDunn to manage the implementation of the new Paymentus online customer-facing payment portal.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO