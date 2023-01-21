Read full article on original website
Jubal Early
4d ago
Not a chance I would vote for her. She was an ally with Mayor Nelson in lying and trying to cheat the taxpayers of Amarillo. She is a tax and spend freely liberal Democrat who will cry racism when she loses.
Reply
8
dorable59
4d ago
under the current council that includes Powell who represent the City of Amarillo but work for the people of Amarillo who have had their homes over-appraised, being repeatedly ignore on Prop A, trash issues, increasing homeless issues, and hardly see a trash truck or sweeper. don't feel this needs to continue.
Reply
5
Shelli Allen Kniveton
4d ago
So far, as I understand it the candidates running for mayor, support this present city council. If more people do not get out and vote, the Amarillo Matters group will have their way, again.
Reply
4
Related
What is with the Weird and Cryptic Billboards I See in Amarillo?
I notice the billboards I see around Amarillo. Some people think they are outdated and an ineffective way to advertise. I disagree. Again, I pay attention to them. Maybe it's because that was part of my job at a company I used to work for. I mean I dealt with...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council to Consider $2.9 Million in Spending
As long as forecasted snows don’t delay Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, Amarillo City Council will be considering various spending items totaling nearly $3 million. As is often the case, the bulk of spending items on the agenda are on the consent agenda, which will allow the council to consider all items at once with a single vote. The spending item not included on the consent agenda, item 3B, is consideration of a $469,438.00 contract with BerryDunn to manage the implementation of the new Paymentus online customer-facing payment portal.
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
abc7amarillo.com
'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business delays for Wednesday:. DPS...
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far
The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
KFDA
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
KFDA
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
Comments / 14