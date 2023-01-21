WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. A strong storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with the possibility of isolated areas seeing more. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will hover around freezing.

