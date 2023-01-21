ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Police have winter driving tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During winter weather, you are advised to stay off the roads, but for some, staying home is not always an option. Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper gave some tips on how to drive safely in conditions like this. Sgt. Eipper, said if you do...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Jan. 23, 2023, for an injury to a child charge. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a possible injury to a child on Jan. 21 at the United Regional emergency room. The child was reportedly around 19 months old and had significant bruising.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD warns of Oncor scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department warned of a scam Tuesday involving someone claiming to be with Oncor. WFPD officials said a local business reported the scam Tuesday morning. The business representative reportedly said they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Oncor, with the caller telling them a technician was on the way to turn off their power. The caller then allegedly gave the representative a 1-800 number to call, make a payment and stop the technician from turning off the power.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls water program hits milestone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Indirect Potable Reuse water program reached a milestone on Jan. 24, 2023. Since 2018, 9 billion gallons have now been processed, filtered, disinfected and tested at the city’s Resource Recovery plant and put back into Lake Arrowhead, according to the City of Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Theft trial for WFPD motorcycle officer underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a former WFPD motorcycle officer got underway Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 30th District Court after a jury of six men and six women were selected on Monday. Ralph Ryan Piper was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in 2019 for theft over $20,000 and under […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Preparing a car safety kit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and snow through the area, roads conditions are changing. Getting stranded is could be dangerous. To keep yourself safe in case you do find yourself stranded, consider bringing along a safety kit, with things like handwarmers, snacks, water bottles, and reflective tape. “First...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
IOWA PARK, TX
newschannel6now.com

TXDOT prepares for coming freeze

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and freezing weather on its way we can expect some challenging commutes in the coming days. TXDOT has started preparing by spraying the roads with brine, a mixture of salt and water that helps prevent ice from forming. Brine is not a perfect...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Temps will stay above freezing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 48° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 26° with clearing skies. Any water that doesn’t evaporate will freeze overnight heading into Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of 51° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 30° with clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

TxDOT issues winter road update

TxDOT issues winter road update News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 10:48 am   (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | TXDOT) Texas Department of Transportation issued a winter weather update for the Wichita Falls District. The department is warning drivers to use extra caution and to allow for extra driving time. ...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Snow is starting to fall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. A strong storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with the possibility of isolated areas seeing more. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will hover around freezing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
newschannel6now.com

We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 54° with mostly skies. Monday night, a potent storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with isolated areas of more will be possible. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will be hovering around freezing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

