Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls Police have winter driving tips
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During winter weather, you are advised to stay off the roads, but for some, staying home is not always an option. Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper gave some tips on how to drive safely in conditions like this. Sgt. Eipper, said if you do...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man charged with injury to a child
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Jan. 23, 2023, for an injury to a child charge. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a possible injury to a child on Jan. 21 at the United Regional emergency room. The child was reportedly around 19 months old and had significant bruising.
Shooting in Iowa Park, police looking for suspect
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect after someone fired shots in a Iowa Park neighborhood seriously injuring one person.
WFPD warns people of scam as winter weather rolls in
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As winter weather rolls into Texoma, Wichita Falls Police Department is warning people of a scam claiming power will be turned off if payment is not made by Venmo or Zelle. In a press release, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a local business got a phone from someone claiming to be with […]
newschannel6now.com
WFPD warns of Oncor scam
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department warned of a scam Tuesday involving someone claiming to be with Oncor. WFPD officials said a local business reported the scam Tuesday morning. The business representative reportedly said they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Oncor, with the caller telling them a technician was on the way to turn off their power. The caller then allegedly gave the representative a 1-800 number to call, make a payment and stop the technician from turning off the power.
Video shows snowy conditions in Texoma
Snow began falling in the western areas of Texoma before sunrise and made it to Wichita Falls around 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 24.
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls water program hits milestone
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Indirect Potable Reuse water program reached a milestone on Jan. 24, 2023. Since 2018, 9 billion gallons have now been processed, filtered, disinfected and tested at the city’s Resource Recovery plant and put back into Lake Arrowhead, according to the City of Wichita Falls.
Theft trial for WFPD motorcycle officer underway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a former WFPD motorcycle officer got underway Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the 30th District Court after a jury of six men and six women were selected on Monday. Ralph Ryan Piper was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in 2019 for theft over $20,000 and under […]
newschannel6now.com
Preparing a car safety kit
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and snow through the area, roads conditions are changing. Getting stranded is could be dangerous. To keep yourself safe in case you do find yourself stranded, consider bringing along a safety kit, with things like handwarmers, snacks, water bottles, and reflective tape. “First...
Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
newschannel6now.com
TXDOT prepares for coming freeze
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With rain and freezing weather on its way we can expect some challenging commutes in the coming days. TXDOT has started preparing by spraying the roads with brine, a mixture of salt and water that helps prevent ice from forming. Brine is not a perfect...
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
newschannel6now.com
Temps will stay above freezing
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 48° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 26° with clearing skies. Any water that doesn’t evaporate will freeze overnight heading into Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of 51° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 30° with clear skies.
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
TxDOT issues winter road update
TxDOT issues winter road update News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 10:48 am (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | TXDOT) Texas Department of Transportation issued a winter weather update for the Wichita Falls District. The department is warning drivers to use extra caution and to allow for extra driving time. ...
newschannel6now.com
Snow is starting to fall
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. A strong storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with the possibility of isolated areas seeing more. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will hover around freezing.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
newschannel6now.com
We have a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 54° with mostly skies. Monday night, a potent storm system moves into the area. With this storm system, snow is going to be likely across Texoma. Anywhere between 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with isolated areas of more will be possible. This can cause travel issues. However, most of what falls on the roadways will turn to slush as temperatures will be hovering around freezing.
Comanche Red River Casino to hold vaccine clinic
The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino is holding a COVID-19 Bivalent Booster and Flu Shot Clinic.
Comments / 0