Healdsburg, CA

sonomamag.com

A Sleek ADU in Sonoma Fulfills Multigenerational Living Dream

Landscape designer Danielle Dávila recently added a new cedar-clad accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, to the Sonoma home she shares with her husband Salvador Dávila and their two young daughters. The ADU is notable for its beauty and functionality. But to Dávilla, it offers more than just a stylish compact living space. It has allowed her Michigan-based father to move in with the family three to four months out of the year to “winter” in Sonoma.
SONOMA, CA
Santa Rosa’s Cheesiness Noted by National Survey

Santa Rosa is officially a cheese lover’s paradise. We knew this already, of course, but in case there was any doubt before, we now have a survey from a rather unlikely source to back it up. A questionably scientific but undoubtedly delicious curd-to-curd survey of 200 U.S. cities by...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag

Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Newly Built Stunning Property with Resort Style Amenities in Santa Rosa, California is Selling for 8.88 Million

4693 Wallace North Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa, California is a single level, Modern California style home was built to the highest standards under the collaboration of Alfa Partners, Sonoma Hill Builders & Bevan & Associates, located on nearly 12 acres in Foothill Ranch, equidistant to Healdsburg & Calistoga & just minutes to the Sonoma County Airport. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4693 Wallace North Road, please contact Randy Waller (Phone: 707-843-1382) at W Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant

Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Birthing Center in Petaluma Set to Close

Plans are in motion to close the birthing center at Providence Petaluma Valley Hospital. The hospital is also planning to sever ties with its anesthesiology provider. Providence, which bought the hospital more than two years ago, says the Family Birthing Center can no longer continue to sustain itself and meet its “high standards of safety and patient experience in the coming years.” Providence will be breaking the terms of its sale agreement, which stated it must keep the birthing center open for at least five years after the purchase.
PETALUMA, CA
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek

A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
16 Best Restaurants in Healdsburg

It’s hard to have a bad meal in Healdsburg. With celebrity chefs and Michelin stars on each block, this dazzling Sonoma County outpost has become a destination for foodies. The concentration of notable restaurants may make it hard to pick just one, which is why we say, don’t limit yourself!
HEALDSBURG, CA
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant

Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Woman dies after crashing Tesla into California swimming pool

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
SAN RAFAEL, CA

