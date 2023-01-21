Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
A Sleek ADU in Sonoma Fulfills Multigenerational Living Dream
Landscape designer Danielle Dávila recently added a new cedar-clad accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, to the Sonoma home she shares with her husband Salvador Dávila and their two young daughters. The ADU is notable for its beauty and functionality. But to Dávilla, it offers more than just a stylish compact living space. It has allowed her Michigan-based father to move in with the family three to four months out of the year to “winter” in Sonoma.
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa’s Cheesiness Noted by National Survey
Santa Rosa is officially a cheese lover’s paradise. We knew this already, of course, but in case there was any doubt before, we now have a survey from a rather unlikely source to back it up. A questionably scientific but undoubtedly delicious curd-to-curd survey of 200 U.S. cities by...
sonomamag.com
Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag
Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
luxury-houses.net
Newly Built Stunning Property with Resort Style Amenities in Santa Rosa, California is Selling for 8.88 Million
4693 Wallace North Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa, California is a single level, Modern California style home was built to the highest standards under the collaboration of Alfa Partners, Sonoma Hill Builders & Bevan & Associates, located on nearly 12 acres in Foothill Ranch, equidistant to Healdsburg & Calistoga & just minutes to the Sonoma County Airport. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4693 Wallace North Road, please contact Randy Waller (Phone: 707-843-1382) at W Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
sfstandard.com
Check Out All the Incredible California Rock Legends Playing This Small Festival in Marin
Cake, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Tank and the Bangas will headline the Mill Valley Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Returning to Friends Field for its second year, the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce also announced today that the outdoor all-ages festival will expand to two days. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon.
sonomacountygazette.com
Who’s the cutest pet in Sonoma County? Meet the contestants.
With more than two dozen entries in the Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pet Contest, we’re looking at making a ruff call for Best In Show, Best Dog, Best Cat and Best Other Pet. Take a look through the photo gallery of all the entries for the 2023 photo contest.
ksro.com
Birthing Center in Petaluma Set to Close
Plans are in motion to close the birthing center at Providence Petaluma Valley Hospital. The hospital is also planning to sever ties with its anesthesiology provider. Providence, which bought the hospital more than two years ago, says the Family Birthing Center can no longer continue to sustain itself and meet its “high standards of safety and patient experience in the coming years.” Providence will be breaking the terms of its sale agreement, which stated it must keep the birthing center open for at least five years after the purchase.
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
sonomamag.com
16 Best Restaurants in Healdsburg
It’s hard to have a bad meal in Healdsburg. With celebrity chefs and Michelin stars on each block, this dazzling Sonoma County outpost has become a destination for foodies. The concentration of notable restaurants may make it hard to pick just one, which is why we say, don’t limit yourself!
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins
CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles. There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks. Investigators say...
Live power lines down in San Anselmo, structure engulfed in flames
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) — Live power lines are down and a structure is fully engulfed in flames in San Anselmo, according to an alert from Central Marin Police. Units with the Central Marin Police Department and Ross Valley Fire Department are responding to the scene in the area of Rutherford Drive and Bennit Avenue. […]
SFist
Sunday Links: Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into Residential Swimming Pool in Marin
A woman who crashed her Tesla into a backyard swimming pool in a San Rafael home Saturday morning has died, authorities said. Police say the car careened through a fence and into the pool, though the reason for the crash — and if the car's self-driving feature was engaged — are still unknown. [ABC7]
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
KTVU FOX 2
sonomamag.com
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
