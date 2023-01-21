ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

Carl Junction defeats Blue Valley Northwest to advance to Championship game

By Chaz Wright
 4 days ago

Friday afternoon, the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs defeated Blue Valley Northwest 45-42 to advance to the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament Championship.

Destiny Buerge led the way with 22 points. Kylie Scott added seven, Klohe Burk had six, and Dezi Williams with four.

They advance to the Championship game tomorrow at 1 p.m. where they will face Kickapoo.

