Mckinney, TX

Amber Alert issued for two Dallas area girls

By Daniel Gravois
 4 days ago

McKinney, TEXAS (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning for two girls who were abducted from McKinney.

Police in the Dallas suburb are looking for Jessica and Jennifer Burns.

Jessica is described as:

  • White
  • 9 years old
  • 4’10” and 90 lbs.
  • Blonde hair and blue eyes
  • Wearing dark frame glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black shoulders/sleeves and blue jeans
Jessica Burns, 9 (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Jennifer is described as:

  • White
  • 6 years old
  • 4’00” and 60 lbs.
  • Blonde hair and blue eyes
  • Wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs on front and blue jeans
Jennifer Burns (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Police are looking for Jame Burns in connection with their abduction. She is described as:

  • White
  • 60 years old
  • 5’02” and 230 lbs.
  • Blonde hair and brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing black clothing
  • Driving a black SUV
  • Last seen in McKinney

According to the Amber Alert, the three were last seen on the northbound Central Expressway in McKinney on Thursday evening.

If you have any information, call the McKinney Police at (972) 547-2700.

