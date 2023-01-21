Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down a lane on the bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the north and southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday, repeating again next weekend.

Georgetown residents said this intersection is one of the most congested spots in the city.

Cameo McGraw owns Urban Cottage boutique on the west side of Williams Drive. She said traffic has become more bogged down over the last year and a half.

She said the backups have affected her business – it’s almost daily that she hears frustrations from shoppers that have waited in traffic.

Despite current frustrations, McGraw said she’s hopeful continued construction on the city’s roads will improve traffic.

“We’re pretty frustrated by it but we know when it’s over and done, it’s going to be more beneficial to all of us, because it’s going to make it easier,” McGraw said.

