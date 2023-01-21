ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close

By Mercedez Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsS4d_0kM6cuDk00

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down a lane on the bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the north and southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday, repeating again next weekend.

DETOUR DETAILS: I-35 to close for Williams Drive bridge demolition

Georgetown residents said this intersection is one of the most congested spots in the city.

Cameo McGraw owns Urban Cottage boutique on the west side of Williams Drive. She said traffic has become more bogged down over the last year and a half.

She said the backups have affected her business – it’s almost daily that she hears frustrations from shoppers that have waited in traffic.

Despite current frustrations, McGraw said she’s hopeful continued construction on the city’s roads will improve traffic.

“We’re pretty frustrated by it but we know when it’s over and done, it’s going to be more beneficial to all of us, because it’s going to make it easier,” McGraw said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Construction crew hit gas, water line in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded Monday to a leaking gas line in South Austin. AFD said around 2:45 p.m., a construction crew hit a gas and water line in the 5700 block of West Slaughter Ln. W Slaughter Ln. was closed in both directions between Sendera Mesa...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

AFD: Gas, water leak reported Monday afternoon on Slaughter Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire said crews responded to a gas leak on Slaughter Lane near MoPac Expressway in southwest Austin. AFD said a construction crew struck a gas line Monday afternoon, and Texas Gas Service responded to the site. The fire department also said a water line was struck, and Austin Water is sending […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-35 lower deck

AUSTIN, Texas - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 just north of UT Austin for a period of time Sunday evening. ATCEMS says the crash occurred in the 3400 block of North I-35 southbound around 6:43 p.m. Jan. 22 and involved seven to eight vehicles.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy