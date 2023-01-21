Read full article on original website
Police: Trio break window with dumbbell during Big Flats mini-mart burglary
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is looking for the three people responsible for stealing cigarettes and other tobacco related items during a burglary that happened Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office said sometime around 2 a.m., three people walked up to Harnas' Mart on Sing Sing...
Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15
According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
Sheriff updates condition of man stabbed during Big Flats standoff
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement has released more information on the status of the man stabbed in Big Flats late last week which led to a 3-hour-long standoff. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joseph Hartford of Big Flats was stabbed on January 20 at a home on Burkeshire Drive. Immediately after […]
Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police
A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Inmate allegedly brought drugs into Broome County Jail
A Binghamton man is accused of knowingly bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
Allegany County DA: Wellsville arsonist gets 7 years in state prison
1st Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones announces successful prosecution. Criminal Mischief 4th (class A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Brandon Short has been sentenced to 7 years in state prison following an arson incident that occurred in the Town of Wellsville back on November 1, 2021. Mr. Short admitted to intentionally starting a fire at the Best Inn, which damaged the building. Following his 7 year prison sentence, Mr. Short will be subjected to an additional 5 years of post-release supervision.
Steuben County warns against texting scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Department of Social Services issued a warning today that a text message scam has already successfully targeted a number of local residents. The fake text tells people that their EBT card has been locked and that they must call a specific number and give their card number and pin.
Man guilty of entering Chenango home with illegal gun
Today in Broome County Court, a Montrose man was found guilty of felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Police release name of man killed on West 3rd Street in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the homicide investigation near Elmira’s westside that started late last week. According to Elmira Police, the man who was killed in the 600 block of W. Third Street on January 20, 2023 was 56-year-old Willie James Davis. Police said Davis was an Elmira resident. On […]
Police investigating armed robbery in Endicott
At around 2 p.m. on January 18th, an armed robbery was reported at the grocery-mart located at 147 Washington Avenue in Endicott.
Binghamton Councilmembers Call for Independent Review of Arrest
The three Democratic members of Binghamton City Council want an independent investigation into the actions of a police officer during a New Year's Day arrest. Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman and Joe Burns gathered Monday afternoon at Hawley and State streets near the site where Hamail Waddell was injured while being taken into police custody.
State Fire: Major Fire at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ruled Accidental
X101 News had recently reached out to New York State Fire regarding the investigation of the cause of the fire that destroyed the auto body repair section of the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281 in Cortland. State Fire has told X101 that the fire has been ruled...
Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
Endicott Police Charge Man After Separate Incidents on January 11th
The Endicott Police Department has charged a man with several charges after two separate incidents on January 11th. The department says David Scanlin, who has no permanent address, was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, and Arson in the 3rd degree. The first...
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Stealing Vehicle, Television
A Binghamton man was sentenced in court Tuesday morning after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania and driving it to Vestal where he stole a television. Mitchell McComas was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
Police looking for suspect in Saturday night stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing incident that took place Saturday night in Ithaca. According to a police press release from Sgt. Thomas Condzella, around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
