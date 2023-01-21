ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15

According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police

A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County DA: Wellsville arsonist gets 7 years in state prison

1st Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones announces successful prosecution. Criminal Mischief 4th (class A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Brandon Short has been sentenced to 7 years in state prison following an arson incident that occurred in the Town of Wellsville back on November 1, 2021. Mr. Short admitted to intentionally starting a fire at the Best Inn, which damaged the building. Following his 7 year prison sentence, Mr. Short will be subjected to an additional 5 years of post-release supervision.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County warns against texting scam

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Department of Social Services issued a warning today that a text message scam has already successfully targeted a number of local residents. The fake text tells people that their EBT card has been locked and that they must call a specific number and give their card number and pin.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man killed on West 3rd Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the homicide investigation near Elmira’s westside that started late last week. According to Elmira Police, the man who was killed in the 600 block of W. Third Street on January 20, 2023 was 56-year-old Willie James Davis. Police said Davis was an Elmira resident. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
BINGHAMTON, NY
rewind1077.com

Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
HOMER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Police Charge Man After Separate Incidents on January 11th

The Endicott Police Department has charged a man with several charges after two separate incidents on January 11th. The department says David Scanlin, who has no permanent address, was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, and Arson in the 3rd degree. The first...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced for Stealing Vehicle, Television

A Binghamton man was sentenced in court Tuesday morning after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania and driving it to Vestal where he stole a television. Mitchell McComas was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Police looking for suspect in Saturday night stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing incident that took place Saturday night in Ithaca. According to a police press release from Sgt. Thomas Condzella, around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
ITHACA, NY
