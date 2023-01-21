Read full article on original website
Mista Mr
4d ago
How you get caught 70miles away?? Smh..All he had to do was go to a local trailer park and he would have fit right in with the locals.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
Ex-Arkansas deputies seen striking man in video are charged
Two former Arkansas deputies seen on video in August appearing to punch a man who was restrained on the ground have been charged with civil rights offenses, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The video, recorded Aug. 21 at a gas station near Mulberry, sparked outrage. The deputies, Levi White and Zackary...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
Inmates remove sink, climb through wall to escape jail; 4 found arrested in Ohio
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of St. Louis on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper that the inmates […]
AOL Corp
All 5 escaped Missouri inmates back in custody after three days on the run
All five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail this week were in custody as of Saturday morning, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said. One was captured about 70 miles south of the facility Friday, and the other four were in custody Saturday after they were tracked to Ohio, the department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
All 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center have been captured, authorities say
(CNN) — All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door “by use of force,” then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim. “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school
A Fulton County court hearing will hold arguments on whether to publicly release a report by a Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on whether recommendations for potential criminal charges will be made and what information a public report could reveal. Jan. 24, 2023.
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio; All 5 inmates back in custody
ST. FRANCOIS, COUNTY, Mo. — The first inmate captured was Friday morning in Poplar Bluff as Michael Wilkins was taken into custody.
KFVS12
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
Surveillance video catches Missouri inmates getting away in stolen car
The five inmates who escaped from a prison in St, Francois County in Missouri this week remain on the run Friday as a new surveillance video has captured the moment they last were seen.
mymoinfo.com
3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody
(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
WTHR
UPDATE: 4 escaped inmates arrested in Ohio
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
Missouri to being prescription drug monitoring program to combat opioid overdoses
State Sen. Holly Thompson-Rehder, a Republican from Sikeston, is leading the cause for a state prescription drug monitoring program. Missouri is now set to launch the program, in hopes of helping the state reduce overdose deaths.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Cause of sickening of 22 Illinois prison workers still a mystery after testing rules out drugs
The investigation into what caused staff and inmates to become sick and require medical attention Wednesday at the John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro remains ongoing.
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 14