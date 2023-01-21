ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Comments / 14

Mista Mr
4d ago

How you get caught 70miles away?? Smh..All he had to do was go to a local trailer park and he would have fit right in with the locals.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Herald

Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped

The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
FARMINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
NBC News

Ex-Arkansas deputies seen striking man in video are charged

Two former Arkansas deputies seen on video in August appearing to punch a man who was restrained on the ground have been charged with civil rights offenses, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The video, recorded Aug. 21 at a gas station near Mulberry, sparked outrage. The deputies, Levi White and Zackary...
MULBERRY, AR
AOL Corp

All 5 escaped Missouri inmates back in custody after three days on the run

All five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail this week were in custody as of Saturday morning, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said. One was captured about 70 miles south of the facility Friday, and the other four were in custody Saturday after they were tracked to Ohio, the department said in a statement.
FARMINGTON, MO
WISH-TV

All 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center have been captured, authorities say

(CNN) — All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, authorities said. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door “by use of force,” then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim.  “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC News

An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

A Fulton County court hearing will hold arguments on whether to publicly release a report by a Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on whether recommendations for potential criminal charges will be made and what information a public report could reveal. Jan. 24, 2023.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
KFVS12

Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
SIKESTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody

(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
FARMINGTON, MO
WTHR

UPDATE: 4 escaped inmates arrested in Ohio

ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
5newsonline.com

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mymoinfo.com

Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident

(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
BISMARCK, MO
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy