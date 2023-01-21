Detroit firefighter accused of selling prescription pills and ecstasy in Eastpointe; New charges filed in Warren, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) -- A Detroit firefighter has been arrested and charged following a month-long narcotics investigation by Sterling Heights police.

According to documents filed in Eastpointe District Court Thursday, the 49-year-old man faced four charges , including one count of delivering and manufacturing controlled substance.

A Friday news release confirmed that the defendent has also been charged in connection with selling prescription pills and ecstasy in Warren and Roseville -- bringing the total number of charges to seven.

Sterling Heights Police Lieutenant Mario Bastianelli praised the work of detectives and reiterated that the department "will utilize all of its resources to go after anyone who has chosen to sell this poison in our communities."

At this time, the firefighter has not been identified, with law enforcement opting to withhold his name and booking photo until after his arraignment.

WWJ's Ryan Marshall spoke to Detroit Fire Chief James Harris on Thursday . Chief Harris said that the Detroit Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation but will not get in the way of other law enforcement agencies.