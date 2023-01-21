McAllen Memorial’s Granados Signs with Oklahoma State

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial standout runner Ayden Granados signed his letter of intent to run at Oklahoma State.

Friends and family gathered at Granados’ signing ceremony held at McAllen Memorial High School.

Granados received interest from Power Five schools, but ultimately chose Oklahoma State after a conversation he had with a recruiter from the school.

“We clicked very fast and saw eye-to-eye on a lot of things,” Granados said. “He wants to make me the best I can be and become an Olympian.”

The McAllen Memorial senior will run track and cross country for the Cowboys.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.