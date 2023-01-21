ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

McAllen Memorial’s Granados Signs with Oklahoma State

By Ruben Juarez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCzeh_0kM6cUSy00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial standout runner Ayden Granados signed his letter of intent to run at Oklahoma State.

Friends and family gathered at Granados’ signing ceremony held at McAllen Memorial High School.

Granados received interest from Power Five schools, but ultimately chose Oklahoma State after a conversation he had with a recruiter from the school.

“We clicked very fast and saw eye-to-eye on a lot of things,” Granados said. “He wants to make me the best I can be and become an Olympian.”

The McAllen Memorial senior will run track and cross country for the Cowboys.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

UTRGV to retire number of 1970’s baseball player killed by tragedy

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will retire Jody Ramsey’s number 6 jersey. The jersey, worn by the former Pan American University baseball player, will be retired at the home opener at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium, the university announced. According to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Pony Softball World Series games returning to McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pony International Softball World Series is returning to the Rio Grande Valley. On Friday, Jan. 20, the McAllen Independent School District posted a video about the announcement, in which district athletic director Brian McClenny said: “In conjunction with the city of McAllen, the international Pony Softball World Series [will be] […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most

McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

How an investigation changed the Texas Rangers: Upcoming discussion

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29. Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

McAllen state representative files bills targeting concert ticket fees, more

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas state Rep. Bobby Guerra, D-McAllen, has filed bills in the 88th Legislative Session to diversify energy production and demand price transparency for concert ticket buyers and life insurance policies for the elderly. “The bills are part of my robust legislative package intended to advance the priorities and improve the lives […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

CCRMA announces closures for SH 550 maintenance

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound direct connector entrance ramp and the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Southbound Direct Connector Entrance […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Bronco 956’ is trending online in the Valley: Here’s why

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A construction worker with a resemblance to Grupo Bronco’s lead singer has been trending on social media in recent weeks as people across the Rio Grande Valley have helped make him and his unique dance moves a viral sensation. However, with comments mentioning “Bronco 956” on social media, many people still […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville diocese names new superintendent of Catholic schools

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced Monday Marcelo Eureste will join the diocese as superintendent of Catholic schools on April 17. Eureste was born and raised in Edinburg and has over 20 years of educational experience, the diocese said Monday. He has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
MCALLEN, TX
TheWrap

‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’ Director Sam Osborn on Why He Chose the High School for the Doc

Sundance 2023: ”That felt like a good way to expand the film beyond just a competition,“ Osborne told TheWrap. The best documentaries take viewers to worlds you never knew existed, even if they are right next door to our own. This is certainly the case with “Going Varsity in Mariachi,” a feature documentary playing at Sundance that focuses on, in the words of the official synopsis “the world of competitive scholastic mariachi.”
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD confirms high school principal’s retirement

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced the retirement of high school principal Gilbert Galvan early Monday. Galvan served as an educator for 45 years. The retirement comes after the former principal was placed on administrative leave in December. At the time, the district released a statement to ValleyCentral […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
HARLINGEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott bans TikTok at state’s university campuses

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas at Austin recently implemented a ban preventing students from accessing TikTok on the school’s WIFI.  Some other Texas universities are doing the same, UTRGV included. All this comes following a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring state agencies to remove the app from government issued devices.   “I honestly […]
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Insomnia Cookies ready to open first RGV location

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Insomnia Cookies is set to open it’s first store in Edinburg on Saturday. The nationwide bakery is known for serving cookies all day and late into the night. Insomnia Cookies offers vegan options and a frequently rotating limited-edition menu that includes brookies, brownies, blondes and ice cream. The new location will […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy