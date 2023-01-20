Read full article on original website
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
6 Trends Home Editors Are Tired of Seeing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Home editors basically get paid to look at photos of dreamy interiors and scout cool new products all day long. Not a bad gig, right? Okay … there’s definitely more to it than that, but there’s no arguing that working at a shelter magazine and styling photo shoots trains your eye to spot trends—and to know when they’re starting to get played out. So let’s go straight to the source to find out which design ideas editors would like to see take a back seat and which they’d want to fill the void. (But if you still love something that makes their hit list, just go for it. There are always two sides to every trend.)
SheKnows
Fashion Designer Kimora Lee Simmons Is Selling Her Luxe Beverly Hills Mansion for $23 Million — See the Photos!
After a little under two years of staying off the real estate market, fashion designer and model Kimora Lee Simmons is ready to say goodbye to her insanely lavish Beverly Hills mansion. Simmons has been at the top of her game for years, becoming a multi-hyphenate star by dabbling in...
domino
There’s a Whole World of Vintage IKEA Out There, and It’s on Etsy
When walking through the hypnotizing halls of IKEA, it’s easy to lose sight not only of your original shopping list but the long history behind the visionary Swedish company. It was formed in 1948, after World War II, around the then innovative model of canceling out the middleman to keep well-designed furniture attainable. (If you’re a nerd like us, you should probably hop on over to the digital IKEA Museum for more fun facts and PDFs of every single catalog.)
hometextilestoday.com
DEA pivots from custom with first read-to-buy fine linens collection
Paris – Luxury Italian heritage brand DEA, known for fine custom linens, is launching its first ready-to-buy collection across multiple product categories. Created by international interior designer Timothy Corrigan, the line will be introduced in two collections over the next year. The six designs comprise embroidery, jacquard and prints.
Paul Smith, Mulberry Create Unisex Bag Collection
Two of Britain’s best-known labels, Paul Smith and Mulberry, have worked together for the first time on a series of unisex totes and crossbody bags that debuted Friday at Smith’s Paris runway show. The two companies have reworked Mulberry’s classic messenger bag, the Antony, using Smith’s signature stripe webbing straps, colorblocking and Shadow Stripe embossing. More from WWDPaul Smith Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Paul Smith Men's Fall 2023Junya Watanabe Men's Fall 2023 The capsule includes two new creations, the Antony Clip and the Antony Tote. Each style is made in the U.K. at Mulberry’s carbon-neutral factories in Somerset with leather sourced from Gold Standard...
domino
The Trippy Textile Collab Our Deputy Commerce Editor Would Buy Yards and Yards Of
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. I’ll never forget being swept up in artist Nick Cave’s Heard NY performance at Grand Central in 2013. A group of Ailey School dancers, donning horse-shaped Soundsuits (the pieces Cave is best known for), performed “crossings” twice a day throughout the terminal. I can almost hear the swooshes and slaps while looking at the artist’s brand-new upholstery, wallpaper, and drapery collaboration with Knoll, which was inspired by his sculptures and installations. Ten tactile and textural patterns—like the intricately layered Guise, bead-embossed Big Floral, and faux shearling Puff—populate the collection. And if you’re in New York, don’t miss Cave’s current show at the Guggenheim Museum, on view through April 10. —Samantha Weiss-Hills, deputy commerce editor.
Rent the Runway is now selling secondhand designer clothes on Amazon from 35 brands including Tory Burch and Kate Spade
"We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business," RTR founder and CEO Jenn Hyman said.
Coterie Creatives Collab in Styled Shoot at Borghinvilla in Discovery Bay, Jamaica
Following 3 days of inspiration, networking, and education at this year’s Coterie Retreat, on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, a group of Muna Coterie creatives collabed in an exclusive styled shoot at the Borghinvilla wedding venue in Discovery Bay, Jamaica. Captured by Trene’ Forbe’s Photography and designed by Larger Than...
luxesource.com
Argentinian Culture Is The Heart Of This Brand’s First U.S. Store
Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, luxury goods brand Gaucho opened its first U.S. store in the fashion-forward Miami Design District, where a towering horse sculpture at the entrance immediately sets the tone for the company’s celebrated equestrian culture. Known for leather goods, ready-to-wear fashions and accessories, the brand is also garnering attention for its home decor line, Gaucho Casa.
Abu Dhabi Welcomes Junk Kouture for Its First World Finals Sustainable Fashion Design Competition
I don't know about you, but we're three weeks in and I'm still in the spirit of the new year. “Out with the old, in with the new” is still the motto. Lately I've been obsessing over upcycling and re-using my old threads for new style ideas, so much so that I fell down a rabbit hole of environmental sustainability.
Stella McCartney on Building a More Sustainable Fashion Industry in 2023
Stella McCartney has long been at the forefront of fashion’s sustainability movement. But despite a flurry of climate commitments from brands in recent years, change has remained slow across the industry at large. In fact, figures provided by the United Nations Fashion Charter suggest just 15 percent of its signatories—those most committed to environmental action—are on track to achieve the 1.5 degrees celsius pathway set out by the Paris Agreement. “Greenwashing is a phrase for a reason,” the designer tells Vogue via Zoom from her Wiltshire home. “Our industry is very good at PR and very good at making things seem other than they really are.”
tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
Lululemon Is About to Go Ultra-Luxury
A major new company hire comes from the world of luxury fashion merchandising.
Here’s Who Went Home Each Week on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 & Which Contestants Make It to the Finale
Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you have a favorite this season, you may want to know who went home on The Bachelor 2023 each week and which of Zach’s contestants made it to the finale. The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in...
cottagesgardens.com
Hollywood Actor Fess Parker Lived in this Cool Palm Springs Home Listed for $2M
This property may be located in Palm Springs, but there’s no shortage of Hollywood history here. Famous Disney actor Fess Parker, known for his roles as Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, originally owned this circa-1974 home. Before his death, Parker also founded the Fess Parker Winery. Now the current owner, former Hollywood television executive Tim Krubsack, is selling his home himself for $1,975,000.
Vice
Hermès Men AW23 was an exercise in deliciously discreet luxury
Hermès does not do fad diets or make New Year’s resolutions; it just enjoys life for its simple and delicious pleasures. After all, what is there to change about a house that strives for perfection in everything it produces? It’s a testament to the French house’s menswear designer Véronique Nichanian’s skills that she is one of fashion’s longest-serving creative directors, and yet still finds a way to make menswear feel engaging without relying on gimmicks; totally timeless without ever being boring. Put simply, her AW23 collection was all about intricately crafted, highly desirable clothes, all of which were layered in a way that was both boyish yet grown-up; playful yet timeless. From a practical point of view, the layers of turtlenecks under shirts and jackets — sometimes three or four layers of clothing in one look — resonated with an audience who was experiencing the biting frost of sub-zero temperatures in Paris.
hypebeast.com
Facetasm Explores the Beauty of Color for FW23
Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.
fashionunited.com
Mango unveils denim collection utilising 'circularity criteria'
Spanish fashion retailer Mango has revealed a new denim collection it said it has developed using a set of circularity criteria designed to make the garments easier to use and recycle. The feature comes as the company looks to continue pushing its newly formed goals as outlined in its sustainability...
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Warm Kitchen in the United Kingdom
For a dual kitchen/dining room in an English manor house on a horse farm in Berkshire, UK, Christina Nielsen (of her eponymous New York– and London–based firm) set out to create a warm, welcoming space for the family to enjoy for years to come. “As this kitchen leads out to the beautiful gardens, I wanted to instill unity between the landscape and interior,” Nielsen explains. The designer enlisted Plain English for the millwork, paint and hardware, and selected a rich array of hues.
