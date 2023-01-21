SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph. The advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday. Drivers should exercise caution and unsecured objects should be tied down. Power outages due to downed tree limbs are possible. The recent storms have saturated the soil, creating a higher likelihood of downed trees, according to the advisory.Additionally, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect because of King Tides, which are forecast through Monday at 3 p.m.The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.Sunday night's forecast calls for mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s.

