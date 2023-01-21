Teenagers confess to vandalizing Onslow Co. Public Safety Memorial, sheriff’s office says

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said juvenile petitions were taken out on two teenagers after they confessed to vandalizing the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial.

The sheriff’s office said it received “multiple tips from citizens” that led to the two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

On Jan. 15, deputies received a report that monuments at the Onslow County Public Safety memorial had been vandalized with “graffiti and antichrist symbols,” according to a Friday press release. A previous release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist Church discovered the graffiti Sunday morning. The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial shares a parking lot with the church.

“The support from the community and concern over the incident was overwhelming,” Sheriff Christ Thomas said. “Those who support our first responders were very concerned about the incident, as was I. The tips from the community were extremely valuable in solving this crime. Without the community’s support, it would have been difficult to charge those responsible.”

