Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: They Said Eubank Could Not Be Hurt; That Was The Best Way To Answer It
Liam Smith never gave any thought to the betting odds considerably in favor of Chris Eubank Jr. The former WBO 154-pound titlist was equally dismissive of any claims that he couldn’t eventually break the second-generation middleweight. Smith did just that, as he dropped and stopped Eubank in the fourth-round of their middleweight battle last Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A barrage of punches, accentuated by a left hookercut as he had Eubank cornered, led to the bout’s first knockdown before eventually forcing a stoppage.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'
Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde
ANTHONY YARDE HAS used the word himself in recent weeks and I do suspect there is a sense of destiny about his moment of truth at Wembley on Saturday night. Defeating the undefeated powerhouse Artur Beterbiev is clearly a big ask, but I firmly believe Anthony will come up with the answers and then some at the OVO Arena, which also staged his professional debut back in 2015.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: I'm Knocking On The Door Of Challenging Crawford, Spence
Alexis Rocha has good reason to feel like 2023 will be his year. The streaking welterweight contender has enjoyed a steady stream of ring activity that will continue atop Golden Boy Promotions’ first show of the new year. Rocha will face Atlantic City’s Anthony Young atop a January 28 DAZN show from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. It comes at a time when the right breaks could lead to his first major title fight, particularly a shot at WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner To Now Face Michael Williams Atop Feb. 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View
A new opponent has been secured for the next BLK Prime Pay-Per-View extravaganza. BoxingScene.com has learned that former four-division titlist Adrien Broner will now face Michael Williams Jr. atop the scheduled February 25 show from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia. The development marks the third scheduled opponent for Broner, all coming in a span of just over a week.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Benn Would Be a Massive Favorite Over Eubank Now
Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is no longer the 50-50 proposition he once thought it was. This past Saturday, Eubank suffered a colossal upset at AO Arena in Manchester, getting stopped by Liam Smith in the fourth round of their middleweight bout. It was an ironic...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Merhy vs. Lerena, Poulsen-Petitjean, Mourad Aliev, More
Belgian bridgerweight and former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (31-1) reports on Facebook that he will fight former IBO cruiserweight ruler Kevin Lerena (28-2) in a WBC eliminator in Johannesburg on March 18. Lerena was last seen fighting Daniel Dubois for the WBA "regular" heavyweight title and was stopped in...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Farrag is Set To Make Comeback on February 25 in Malta
The Liverpool – and British – fight scene just got more interesting with the announcement that Ryan Farrag is back on the comeback trail. The former star amateur hasn’t fought since 2019 but makes a welcome return on February 25th. The Liverpudlian will appear on the undercard of fellow Scouse fighter Connor Butler’s Commonwealth Flyweight Title fight with Craig Derbyshire, LIVE on Fightzone, from Malta.
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas Hasn't Decided If He'll Stay At 130 After Foster Fight Or Return To 126 Pounds
Rey Vargas could hold the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles simultaneously if he beats O’Shaquie Foster on February 11. Vargas won the WBC featherweight championship from Mark Magsayo in his last bout, but he didn’t need to relinquish it to move up, perhaps temporarily, to the 130-pound limit to fight Foster for the WBC’s unclaimed super featherweight belt. Mexico’s Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and Houston’s Foster (19-2, 11 KOs), the WBC’s number one contender in the super featherweight division, will fight for the aforementioned championship in a “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Issued Medical Certification Notice By WBO, Requiring Proof Of Injury
The timetable is not immediately known for the oft-rescheduled Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. A hard deadline is in place, however, for Taylor to justify why he should remain champion. Scotland’s Taylor must comply with the WBO’s official Interim Medical Certification notice, with the lineal and WBO junior welterweight champion required...
Boxing Scene
Heaney vs. Flatley Rematch, Cain vs. Baluta on March 25 in Telford
NATHAN HEANEY WILL rematch Jack Flatley with the vacant WBA Continental middleweight title at stake and Andrew Cain will defend his WBC International Silver super bantamweight title against Ionut Baluta when Queensberry make a return to the Telford International Centre on Saturday March 25, live on BT Sport. Stoke hero...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha To Now Face Ghana's George Ashie, Who Replaces Anthony Young In DAZN Main Event
Alexis Rocha has a new opponent for his 2023 debut. BoxingScene.com has learned that Ghana’s George Ashie has been tabbed to face Rocha atop Saturday’s DAZN show from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Ashie was brought in as a very late replacement for Atlantic City’s Anthony Young (24-2, 8KOs), who originally accepted the fight but was since removed from the main event for undisclosed reasons.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - January 25
Pick It: World Champion Artur Beterbiev vs. #6 Anthony Yarde (Saturday, ESPN+, 3:30 PM EST) 38-year old lineal light heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) has been a pro for roughly ten years and has never been the most active fighter. What the Russian bruiser does is maximize minutes and he’s on the road this weekend to see if he can maximize some more.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Hopes To Secure a Big Fight After Stay-Busy Return
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, top heavyweight contender Otto Wallin will return to action for his first fight of 2023, as he takes on Mexico’s Helaman Olguin in an eight-round fight this Friday, January 27 from Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Wallin, who is promoted by Salita Promotions and who owns the WBO No. 3 and WBC No. 9 rankings, will look to stay sharp as he seeks a marquee matchup this year.
Boxing Scene
Sauerland Says Misfits Boxing Is In Talks to Sign Ngannou, Floats Chisora Fight
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is apparently listening to an offer from one of the most well-known crossover boxing entities in combat sports. According to promoter Kalle Sauerland, the head of Wasserman Boxing, his colleagues at Misfits Boxing are currently in talks with the Cameroonian-French fighter to bring him under their promotional banner.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through
Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Wants Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator To Come Off
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is hoping that everything comes together for a planned final eliminator against former unified champion Andy Ruiz. In 2022, the WBC ordered a four-man tournament to establish a new mandatory challenger to current champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz won a twelve round unanimous decision over...
Boxing Scene
Stevenson's Return 4/8 Headed To Newark's Prudential Center; Yoshino Probable Opponent
Shakur Stevenson will return to his hometown to headline another boxing card ESPN will air April 8. BoxingScene.com has learned that Stevenson’s lightweight debut, likely against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino, will be held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The 25-year-old Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), who resides near Houston, was born and raised in Newark.
Comments / 0