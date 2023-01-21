Liam Smith never gave any thought to the betting odds considerably in favor of Chris Eubank Jr. The former WBO 154-pound titlist was equally dismissive of any claims that he couldn’t eventually break the second-generation middleweight. Smith did just that, as he dropped and stopped Eubank in the fourth-round of their middleweight battle last Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A barrage of punches, accentuated by a left hookercut as he had Eubank cornered, led to the bout’s first knockdown before eventually forcing a stoppage.

20 HOURS AGO