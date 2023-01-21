ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Bethel Grove Road in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Bethel Grove Road in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kilby Road in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of an accident on Mt. Zion in Union

UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Mt. Zion Road at Hempsteade Drive in Union.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a blown transformer on Flintstone Drive in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Meadow Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road

CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported structure fire on West North Bend Road in Carthage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of an injury crash on I-75 southbound in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

