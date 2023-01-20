Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Related
NYC celebrates Lunar New Year: ‘Like Christmas in China but so much longer’
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s the year of the rabbit! So people across the tri-state area are getting a jump on Lunar New Year celebrations starting this weekend and lasting almost a month. It all culminated with the big blowout 25th Annual Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown. At the Museum of Chinese in America, […]
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
rew-online.com
Sale of boutique luxury hotel in Manhattan’s historic Seaport District closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of Mr. C Seaport, a 66-key boutique luxury hotel in downtown Manhattan’s Seaport District. JLL represented the seller, Atlantic Pearl Investments, Inc., in the sale. Located at 33 Peck Slip, on the corner of Peck...
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts
A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
newyorkalmanack.com
NYC’s Bloomingdale Neighborhood History
The Bloomingdale Neighborhood History Group (BNHG) will host “The Joys (and How-Tos) of Researching Neighborhood History,” a free program set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Bloomingdale Library, in Manhattan. This program will feature stories of the neighborhood’s history, as well as an introduction to the library’s neighborhood...
Rokstar Chicken To Bring Korean Fried Chicken To Harlem
Flushing's favorite Korean fried chicken is finally coming to Manhattan.
rew-online.com
Avanath Capital Management Acquires High-Rise Apartment Community in Brooklyn for $101.25 Million
Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
Thrillist
These 2 NYC Landmarks Were Just Named the Most Loved in the U.S.
NYC is filled with historic buildings and iconic landmarks, so it should come as no surprise that two of them occupy the first two spots on America's most beloved landmarks list. The travel website Travelbag just released data about the most loved landmarks across the US. At the top of...
earthsattractions.com
Should I Take the Bus? The Pros and Cons of Taking Public Transport To New York City
New York City is a place that continues to grow in popularity with tourists and business people alike. In recent years, the use of public transport has become increasingly popular as a method of reaching the Big Apple. This is likely because it can be more cost-effective, and convenient, and it is also better for the environment.
tourcounsel.com
The Fulton Center | Shopping mall in New York
Continuing with the best malls, outlets, and stores in New York, it is impossible not to mention The Fulton Center shopping center, where you will not only find stores of recognized brands, but also international restaurants, rest areas, and its attractive circular structure, which draws the attention of tourists. Featured...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
rew-online.com
Banner Year for Leasing at Stella and Twenty Five Maple Luxury Rental Properties in Downtown New Rochelle
2022 was a robust year for two of downtown New Rochelle’s most successful luxury rental communities – Stella and Twenty Five Maple. The two downtown projects, which are being developed by WBP Development LLC, and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, are attracting residents with a winning combination of elegantly designed apartments, world-class amenities and easy access to the Metro-North/Amtrak station.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
riverdalepress.com
‘Little cathedral’ in the Bronx begins final farewell
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
pix11.com
Groove with Brooklyn DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE at Brown Sugar Bounce
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National Disc Jockey Day, which recognizes the talented folks scratching away at the turntables to create a life-changing musical experience. Alexis Toney, a Brooklyn-based DJ who goes by DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE, hosts a series of Black music experiences and dance parties, called Brown Sugar Bounce.
Mid-week storm could deliver snow to New York City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A midweek storm may threaten New York City’s prolonged snow drought, though the exact path of the system remains uncertain. Cold, dry air is expected to be in place for the first half of the week ahead of precipitation that is forecasted to deliver snow to Staten Island Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0