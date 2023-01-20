ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts

A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
MANHATTAN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

NYC’s Bloomingdale Neighborhood History

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood History Group (BNHG) will host “The Joys (and How-Tos) of Researching Neighborhood History,” a free program set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Bloomingdale Library, in Manhattan. This program will feature stories of the neighborhood’s history, as well as an introduction to the library’s neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Avanath Capital Management Acquires High-Rise Apartment Community in Brooklyn for $101.25 Million

Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

These 2 NYC Landmarks Were Just Named the Most Loved in the U.S.

NYC is filled with historic buildings and iconic landmarks, so it should come as no surprise that two of them occupy the first two spots on America's most beloved landmarks list. The travel website Travelbag just released data about the most loved landmarks across the US. At the top of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Fulton Center | Shopping mall in New York

Continuing with the best malls, outlets, and stores in New York, it is impossible not to mention The Fulton Center shopping center, where you will not only find stores of recognized brands, but also international restaurants, rest areas, and its attractive circular structure, which draws the attention of tourists. Featured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Banner Year for Leasing at Stella and Twenty Five Maple Luxury Rental Properties in Downtown New Rochelle

2022 was a robust year for two of downtown New Rochelle’s most successful luxury rental communities – Stella and Twenty Five Maple. The two downtown projects, which are being developed by WBP Development LLC, and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, are attracting residents with a winning combination of elegantly designed apartments, world-class amenities and easy access to the Metro-North/Amtrak station.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
riverdalepress.com

‘Little cathedral’ in the Bronx begins final farewell

Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Groove with Brooklyn DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE at Brown Sugar Bounce

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National Disc Jockey Day, which recognizes the talented folks scratching away at the turntables to create a life-changing musical experience. Alexis Toney, a Brooklyn-based DJ who goes by DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE, hosts a series of Black music experiences and dance parties, called Brown Sugar Bounce.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Mid-week storm could deliver snow to New York City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A midweek storm may threaten New York City’s prolonged snow drought, though the exact path of the system remains uncertain. Cold, dry air is expected to be in place for the first half of the week ahead of precipitation that is forecasted to deliver snow to Staten Island Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
