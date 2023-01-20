Read full article on original website
Blue Dragons turn back Thunderbirds, 88-82
HUTCHINSON — Scoring the final six points of the game, the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons thwarted a second half comeback attempt by the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds and posted an 88-82 Jayhawk Conference win Sunday afternoon in the Sports Arena. Cloud County, looking for the regular season...
Hutch pulls away from T-Birds, 75-56 ￼
HUTCHINSON — A Hutchinson Community College team that has been on a roll since mid December pulled away in the second half to defeat the Cloud Community Community College Thunderbirds 75-56 Sunday in the Sports Arena. Hutchinson, now 16-4 overall and 10-4 in Jayhawk Conference play, has won six...
Rockets down Panthers 52-46 in OT
HALSTEAD — A three-point basket by Payton Breese gave the Concordia Panthers a 46-44 lead on Rose Hill with 2:06 to play in the fourth quarter of the third-place game of the 53rd Annual Adolph Rupp Invitational boys’ basketball tournament on Saturday. Concordia would not score again. Rose...
CCCC’s Thompson breaks own record
TOPEKA — Cloud County Community College sophomore Miracle Thompson bettered her own school record in recording a first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the Rust Buster Classic indoor track and field meet hosted by Washburn University on Saturday. Thompson turned in a winning time of 8.39 that broke...
