Indiana State

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says closing achievement gap is their focus in 2023 session

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said its focus in 2023 is closing the achievement gap – helping reduce inequities in education, housing and health care. One of the IBLC’s bills – a longtime priority – is also on the governor’s agenda this year: automatically enrolling students in the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, SB 435 and HB 1449. The program provides full tuition to Indiana colleges and universities for middle- and low-income students.
Stutzman considers run for old House seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Republican names announce runs for new political offices, one name is considering a run for his old office. Marlin Stutzman, 46, told WANE 15 Tuesday he is strongly considering entering the race for Indiana’s third Congressional district, a seat he held from 2010-2017.
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center earns 3-year accreditation

CROWN POINT | Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center recently earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Founded in 1966, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services, including medical rehabilitation. Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center earned the three-year accreditation for...
Indiana's labor participation dawdles in new data as senators hear bill to help more parents work

New federal job market estimates show Indiana's tight labor market didn't really change significantly in December 2022. Indiana's unemployment rate increased by a fraction to 3.1 percent in December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary estimates released Tuesday. While the month-over-month increase is minor, it is a significant change from the state’s 2.2 percent unemployment rate in March 2022.
Gary looking to add homeless shelter and affordable housing, thanks to federal funding

The city of Gary is putting together a plan to address housing insecurity. The 2022 Point in Time count found 272 people experiencing homelessness — while almost a third of Gary residents are below the federal poverty level, according to Census Bureau data. Now, the city has gotten $2.49 million through the federal HOME-ARP program, which is funded with COVID-19 relief money.
INDOT announces demolition and renovation on a I-70 welcome center

INDIANA (WTHI) - INDOT has released that new construction will begin at a welcome center on Interstate 70. Officials revealed more about the plan moving forward. INDOT plans on demolishing and then renovating the existing Clear Creek Welcome Center. The center is located on I-70, right on the Indiana-Illinois border.
Crown Point Sportsplex getting $1 million upgrade

The Crown Point Sportsplex is getting almost a million dollars in upgrades. Work is underway to replace the existing infields at six softball fields with turf, while adding the proper drainage and infrastructure. That means nine of the 12 fields at the Sportsplex will have turf infields when it's done.
DNR names District 8 Conservation Officer of Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Jackson County. Brewington has been a conservation officer since 2003. The district award puts Brewington in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the...
Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?

Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments⁠ from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
Indiana Lawmakers, Energy Advocates Unite Behind Bill

Republican lawmakers — along with Democrats and clean energy advocates — want Indiana to figure out solar and wind energy equipment decommissioning and disposal before the hazardous waste involved becomes a large-scale problem. Senate Bill 33, authored by Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, would task the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission with conducting a joint study of how to phase out old solar panels and wind turbines. “We often react after the fact — [after] we have concerns about the environment, we have concerns about industrial waste — and we don’t attempt to deal with those concerns until we already have a significant problem handling the volume of material,” Walker told the Senate Utilities Committee Thursday.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Former U.S. Marine saves 2 women after crash in northern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana. Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond. Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into...
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements

Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over an Indiana bill that would repeal a requirement for local administrators to use the latest statewide floodplain maps when deciding new construction projects. Authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, the bill seeks to nix a provision in current state law that requires floodplain administrators to use the […] The post Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
