Pudner: Chase Ross Dunk Puts Marquette on Verge of History with 5 Nationally Ranked Offensive Players
When Chase Ross stole a Seton Hall pass, started a fast break, and then took the return pass and threw down a tomahawk left-handed slam over 6-foot-7 KC Ndefo, he put Marquette on the verge of history that in the past has pointed to long NCAA runs. The dunk, rated...
CBS 58
Germantown's KK Arnold named McDonald's All-American
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Germantown superstar Kamorea "KK" Arnold has been named a McDonald's All-American as one of the top 24 girls basketball players in the country. Arnold will take the national spotlight March 28 at 5:30 playing on ESPN2. The senior is the 6th ranked player in the...
CBS 58
Donation to MPD leads to a purchase of ballistic shields for officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has announced the purchase of special tactical ballistic shields as a direct response to multiple MPD officers being injured by gunfire, or being shot at, while on duty. A press release from MPD on Tuesday, Jan. 24 notes that the purchase aims...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
CBS 58
AmeriCorps discusses report on volunteering trends in the U.S.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every two years, AmeriCorps releases its Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey which details volunteering trends throughout the nation. The goal is to showcase and understand how people can make a difference in their communities. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps joined us on Wednesday,...
CBS 58
Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
CBS 58
New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
CBS 58
Experimental Aircraft Association, born in Milwaukee, celebrating 70 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 70th anniversary of the Experimental Aircraft Association, founded in Milwaukee in 1953, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26. To celebrate, the EAA is starting a webinar series to teach more about aircraft building and restoration. Their aim is to tie EAA's history to its...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
CBS 58
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
CBS 58
Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun, with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
CBS 58
Charges filed: Man captured on doorbell camera shooting at Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man captured on surveillance video opening fire on a Milwaukee home in broad daylight, has been formally charged. Harold Gierbolini, 46, is charged with four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
CBS 58
Suspects sought in connection to fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Jan. 16. Authorities say around 4:46 p.m., suspects fired several shots at a group of individuals near 49th and Capitol, killing one of them.
CBS 58
Snow returns to the area on Wednesday
I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
shepherdexpress.com
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays
If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
CBS 58
Teenager dead after shooting at 9th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Atkinson. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy died from his injuries at the scene. This investigation is still ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspects. Anyone with any...
CBS 58
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:27 a.m. near Sherman and Hope. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition. Also, a...
