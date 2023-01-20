ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Attitude and altitude: San Diego State basketball's crazy week of planes, buses, games and classes

By Mark Zeigler
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogCy1_0kM6aw3c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pztE_0kM6aw3c00
The Air Force Academy, at 7,081 feet, is SDSU's second altitude game in three days after playing at Colorado State on Wednesday. (Mark Zeigler / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Micah Parrish was finally nodding off to sleep when the bus pulled into campus Thursday morning. It was 3 a.m.

The San Diego State basketball team had played at Colorado State night before in a game that didn’t tip off until 8:47 p.m. MST and then went into overtime. They didn’t get to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport until after midnight for their charter flight and, once the plane was de-iced given the snowy, frigid conditions, didn’t take off until 1:09 a.m. They couldn’t fly into Lindbergh Field because of the late hour so they landed at Brown Field on the United States-Mexico border, unloaded the bags and bused to campus.

Awake again, Parrish didn’t fall asleep at his apartment until after 4 a.m. His alarm beeped at 8:20.

Spring semester began this week at SDSU, and he had a 9 a.m. public speaking class followed by a 10:30 writing class. Skip them, and you risk being dropped if they’re full. Both classes have a waiting list.

“It’s something you have to deal with,” the junior wing said of balancing academics and athletics. “You’re not just a regular student, like many people think. It’s tougher. But you have to get the job done. … I don’t think people really understand. Somebody in my class saw me and asked, ‘Wait, what time did you get back last night?’”

The demands of a Division I student-athlete are already high, particularly this week for the men’s basketball team. It played Wednesday at Colorado State, then Saturday night 125 miles south at Air Force.

When the final Mountain West schedule was announced in October , with games moved forward or back a day from their original dates by the conference’s TV partners, coach Brian Dutcher ran his finger down the list of games. He stopped at Jan. 18 and Jan. 21. Colorado State and Air Force. Away and away.

They met as a staff and weighed the value of just staying in the mountains from Tuesday until Sunday against flying home between games. Logistically, it made more sense to do the former. Competitively, the latter.

Colorado State’s Moby Arena sits at 5,023 feet. Air Force’s Clune Arena is at 7,081 feet, the second highest basketball venue in Div. I.

The problem is that, according to physiologists, the body needs several week to fully acclimate to the lower oxygen levels at high altitude. The next best thing is arriving within 24 hours of competition. The third and fourth days often are the hardest for athletes from sea level.

Dutcher doesn’t need a physiologist to tell him this. He saw it first-hand in the first six years of the Mountain West, when teams used a travel-partner scheduling format where you had two-game road trips with a day between. That meant Colorado State on, say, a Saturday followed by Wyoming on Monday. Or BYU and Utah. Or Air Force and New Mexico.

“I’ve just been in the conference too long,” Dutcher said, “and seen too many second games at altitude to know it’s nothing to do with attitude — they want to play hard — and it’s not that they’re grabbing their knees and they can’t catch their breath. They’re a half-step slow, and a half-step slow in any sporting event is going to cost you a game.”

San Diego State's record in the second game of back-to-backs at altitude is 2-13. The Aztecs had lost seven straight when the Mountain West switched, at the request of sea-level members, to a Wednesday-Saturday format in 2005-06.

The decision, then, was easy: Use one of their allotted charter legs to fly home immediately after the Colorado State game, practice Thursday and Friday in San Diego, then fly back commercial to Denver on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday night’s game at Air Force.

Another benefit: Players could attend Thursday morning classes.

Senior guard Matt Bradley’s was at 9:30 a.m., a criminal justice course that examines gang culture in America.

“It was actually really interesting,” Bradley said. “And it was the first class of the semester, so it was kind of exciting to get up and go. And it was packed. People were showing up late, and they weren’t on the attendance list anymore. I got there on time.”

Unlike some Division I programs, SDSU athletes still predominantly take in-person classes instead of being fully online. Coaches send managers to perform seat checks, ensuring players show up.

Practice was at 1 p.m., preceded and followed by film sessions on Air Force’s unique offensive and defensive schemes. They were back at the JAM Center the following morning for a 9 a.m. practice, followed by a bus to the airport, followed by a flight to Denver, followed by a bus to Colorado Springs, followed by dinner and another film session.

“Yeah, being a student in college is hard enough,” Bradley said of the wild week. “You throw athlete on top of that, it’s a full-time job. People think being an athlete on campus comes with a lot of perks, which it does. But not academically. We have to work twice as hard to make sure we stay on top of things. It gets a bit challenging, but the reward is you get to play on a really good team and you’re on scholarship. It’s a win-win.

“I don’t know too much about altitude and how that works. But our coaches have done their studying and what it would mean to stay out there. If the elevation was going to get to us, we didn’t want to risk that. I’m not a big fan of flying, but I’m glad we came back.”

Another benefit: the scout team.

It consists mostly of walk-ons who don’t regularly travel with the team, some because they have jobs to help pay for school. Returning to San Diego gave the team two practices against them running Air Force’s Princeton-style offense.

“If we stay on the road, we’re doing it with coaches and managers out there and it’s a walk-through,” Dutcher said. “Here, we can go through their stuff as close to live as we can. That’s a big plus. Sometimes — and I don’t say this to be derogatory to anybody — our scout teams runs the opponent’s stuff better than they do.”

The idea was to keep the same routine as the Colorado State trip, a gutty 82-76 win . Same morning practice time the day before, same eggs and bacon meal afterward, same bus departure time for the airport, same Southwest flight, same meal and film schedule when they arrive at the hotel.

Even the weather in Denver was the same when they touched down Tuesday and Friday. A snowstorm greeted them.

The only difference is the return. Instead of chartering home after the game, they’ll spend the night in Colorado Springs and fly commercial Sunday morning. That requires a 5:30 a.m. wakeup, 6 a.m. bus to the Denver airport and 8:40 a.m. flight.

The bonus: They get the rest of the day off before returning to classes and practice Monday.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday, honestly,” Parrish said. “A day off. That’s what is getting me through.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Justin Thomas admits Torrey Pines 'wasn't really appealing' in past

Justin Thomas counts Tiger Woods among his close friends, but there is one thing he hasn't always had in common with the 15-time major champion. An affinity for Torrey Pines. Woods has won an incredible seven times on the PGA Tour at the iconic San Diego venue, including four straight from 2005-08. He also recorded one of the most dramatic major victories in history at Torrey Pines when he was the 2008 U.S. Open.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MaxPreps

High school basketball: The hype has died down but don't forget about Mikey Williams, who is on a recent tear

Senior Mikey Williams of San Ysidro (San Diego, Calif.) has stayed in the headlines during his wild high school basketball career thanks in part to a 77-point game as a freshman, a cross-country transfer to Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina and then a full-circle moment prior to this season, returning to the school where his prep career started.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego

San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

New $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market

The 1,900-capacity venue will open with Ziggy Marley shows Feb. 3 and 4, followed by Jason Mraz, The Flaming Lips, Big Gigantic and more. It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy