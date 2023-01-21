Read full article on original website
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
After CNN guest questions whether Atlanta riot's property destruction counts as violence, Americans weigh in
After anti-police protests in Atlanta over the weekend resulted in property damage, some Americans in D.C. say destroying property can be a form of violence.
Due process debate follows National Guard court-martial bill as it passes Indiana House
Representatives in the Indiana House voted 74-24 to pass a bill Monday that would make it easier to court-martial and punish National Guard troops. Debate over whether part of the bill would violate servicemembers’ due process rights has divided lawmakers and military advocacy organizations. The majority of Democrats voted against the bill, though eight voted for it. Three Republicans broke ranks and voted “nay.”
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
Supporters of abortion rights have filed separate lawsuits challenging abortion pill restrictions in North Carolina and West Virginia
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through 'Obamacare'
The government says a record 16.3 million people sought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year.
