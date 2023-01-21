ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Due process debate follows National Guard court-martial bill as it passes Indiana House

Representatives in the Indiana House voted 74-24 to pass a bill Monday that would make it easier to court-martial and punish National Guard troops. Debate over whether part of the bill would violate servicemembers’ due process rights has divided lawmakers and military advocacy organizations. The majority of Democrats voted against the bill, though eight voted for it. Three Republicans broke ranks and voted “nay.”
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy