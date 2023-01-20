ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not guilty plea from one of two people accused in shooting death of 18-year-old Mira Mesa man last year

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty in San Diego Superior Court on Friday to a murder charge in the shooting death of an 18-year-old barber in front of his Mira Mesa home last fall.

Nicholas Forehand also faces an allegation of vicarious use of a gun — meaning he was a principal part of the killing but not the one who pulled the trigger — in the fatal shooting of Brian Mendoza Camacho. Forehand faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and is slated to be arraigned in San Diego Juvenile Court next week.

Mendoza Camacho was gunned down about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 on Deering Street, in a residential neighborhood north of Mira Mesa Boulevard and west of Camino Ruiz. Officers found him lying in the street outside of his home, San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said last year.

According to Deputy District Attorney Laurie Hauf, Forehand and the 17-year-old got into Forehand's vehicle that day and drove to Mendoza Camacho's home, where he also worked as a barber.

She said Mendoza Camacho was shot twice.

Officers and paramedics tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

The prosecutor said video and cellphone evidence tied Forehand to the scene, but declined to elaborate because that was not discussed in further detail at the arraignment.

In October, 10News reported that Mendoza Camacho graduated from Mira Mesa High School last year, and he had enrolled at California State University, San Marcos.

Family friend Dina Johnson told the TV station that the 18-year-old victim was generous, and provided free haircuts during events to feed people experiencing homelessness. "This kid would give the shirt off his back for anybody, without a doubt," Johnson said.

Forehand is due back in court Jan. 25 to ask a judge to set bail. He remains jailed without bail.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

