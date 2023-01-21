Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Continues To Demand That Roman Reigns Acknowledge Her
Rhea Ripley has been a formidable force in WWE, earning her place among the top female Superstars through her hard work and dedication. She has achieved significant success within the company, amassing multiple championship titles. She is a fierce competitor who is unafraid to take on any challenger, male or female, in the ring. Ripley is also not afraid of Roman Reigns, either. That being said, The Nightmare wants the Tribal Chief to acknowledge her.
wrestlinginc.com
Undertaker Seemingly Passes The Torch To WWE Star On Raw Is XXX
The Undertaker seemingly passed the proverbial torch to Bray Wyatt on the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The momentous occasion took place midway through the show when LA Knight — Wyatt's opponent this Saturday at the Royal Rumble — issued an open challenge to any "legends in the back living on past glory" like Wyatt. Knight noted that he wanted to give one of the legends "a preview of the Pitch Black Match" at their expense. At this point, the gong synonymous with WWE for over 30 years rang off, to the delight of fans at the Wells Fargo Center.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
wrestlinginc.com
The Verdict Is In For Sami Zayn After The Bloodline's Tribal Court On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn was pronounced "not guilty...for now" by Roman Reigns during the "Tribal Court" segment that kicked off the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The segment began with Paul Heyman presenting video evidence to demonstrate that Zayn had been in cahoots with Kevin Owens all along...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestlinginc.com
Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change
JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match On WWE Raw Is XXX Didn't Happen
Fans looking forward to the Steel Cage Match between bitter rivals Bayley and Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw is XXX" were left puzzled as the match ended abruptly, with the referee never calling for the bell. According to Fightful Select, WWE called an audible on the Bayley vs. Lynch bout...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
wrestletalk.com
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley 'Would Love To' Enter Men's Royal Rumble
Only four women have ever entered the men's Royal Rumble match, and one WWE star thinks she should be the fifth. In a new interview with Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," Rhea Ripley said she would "love" to make an appearance in the men's Royal Rumble later this month, joining Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax as the only women to ever join the annual men's Battle Royale.
