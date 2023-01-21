Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Related
theshelbyreport.com
Flagship Banner Stores Expand Into Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
H-E-B is The Shelby Report of the Southwest’s 2022 Innovator of the Year. The Texas-based independent retailer just recently moved into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, opening in Frisco on Sept. 21 and Plano on Nov. 2. As the retailer’s flagship banner, H-E-B stores join the network of six Central...
Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
fwtx.com
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off to Start Filming Next Month in North Texas
Just when you thought you had caught up on all things “Yellowstone” related, another spin-off from this franchise’s “1883” prequel is set to begin filming in Waxahachie next month. This new spin-off of a — well — a spin-off, will be titled "1883: The Bass...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend
Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
The Daily South
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Is North Texas’ First New State Park In 25 Years
Together, Texas' parks are reflective of the vastly distinct terrains that make up the Lone Star State, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. Now, the system is welcoming a unique new addition. This year, North Texas is getting its first new state park in 25 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening its gates to visitors later in 2023, with nearly 5,000 acres to roam. Located around 75 miles from the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area, the park area will offer plenty of outdoor fun amongst its rolling green hills. This year marks 100 years of state parks in Texas, and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will become the 90th park in the state’s system.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
AOL Corp
Five predictions about the future of Fort Worth’s real estate markets in 2023
Navigating the real estate markets in Dallas-Fort Worth will be tricky this year, especially with the overall economic uncertainty that could impact consumer spending, construction costs and demand for office space. Experts from across the industry gathered Thursday to look at what 2023 could bring. The Real Estate Council of...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Promotes Development on MLK Boulevard
Sledgehammers that swung in the rain Tuesday for a demolition were also part of a celebration for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. The group paid off the mortgage and now owns the former headquarters building on Martin Luther King Boulevard. It has the power to create a new future for the property instead.
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
North Texas roadway authorities, cities prepare for winter weather on Tuesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The winter weather could impact travel on Tuesday, with cold rain during the morning commute and the potential for snow on the drive home. TxDOT crews across North Texas spent all day Monday pre-treating roadways with brine, specifically targeting on bridges and roadways."It's been relatively warm up till this point, so we're expecting the ground to insulate the main lanes for the most part," said Val Lopez with TxDOT's Fort Worth District. "But it's those elevated surfaces that are exposed, that are vulnerable to icing over, and that's what we're focusing on today." The brine, which is a...
Comments / 0