Fort Worth, TX

theshelbyreport.com

Flagship Banner Stores Expand Into Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

H-E-B is The Shelby Report of the Southwest’s 2022 Innovator of the Year. The Texas-based independent retailer just recently moved into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, opening in Frisco on Sept. 21 and Plano on Nov. 2. As the retailer’s flagship banner, H-E-B stores join the network of six Central...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend

Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Is North Texas’ First New State Park In 25 Years

Together, Texas' parks are reflective of the vastly distinct terrains that make up the Lone Star State, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. Now, the system is welcoming a unique new addition. This year, North Texas is getting its first new state park in 25 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening its gates to visitors later in 2023, with nearly 5,000 acres to roam. Located around 75 miles from the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area, the park area will offer plenty of outdoor fun amongst its rolling green hills. This year marks 100 years of state parks in Texas, and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will become the 90th park in the state’s system.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Promotes Development on MLK Boulevard

Sledgehammers that swung in the rain Tuesday for a demolition were also part of a celebration for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. The group paid off the mortgage and now owns the former headquarters building on Martin Luther King Boulevard. It has the power to create a new future for the property instead.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas roadway authorities, cities prepare for winter weather on Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The winter weather could impact travel on Tuesday, with cold rain during the morning commute and the potential for snow on the drive home. TxDOT crews across North Texas spent all day Monday pre-treating roadways with brine, specifically targeting on bridges and roadways."It's been relatively warm up till this point, so we're expecting the ground to insulate the main lanes for the most part," said Val Lopez with TxDOT's Fort Worth District. "But it's those elevated surfaces that are exposed, that are vulnerable to icing over, and that's what we're focusing on today." The brine, which is a...
FORT WORTH, TX

