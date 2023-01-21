ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Councilman Perry makes first appearance in court

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman accused of having more than a dozen drinks before trying to drive home has now made his first court appearance. Clayton Perry appeared before Judge Yolanda Huff via Zoom Tuesday morning in Bexar County Court. He is charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information after a head-on-crash on November 6. Both charges would fall into the category of Class B misdemeanors, but they could bring a penalty of 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine – or both if Clayton is convicted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says

Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts

GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star.  This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy