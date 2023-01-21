Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Wanted man with multiple felony convictions arrested again near Converse, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal record and several active warrants was arrested late last week on multiple additional charges. David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Friday after someone called 911 to report seeing Gilbert in the 7000 block of Overview Place on the Northeast Side near Converse.
KSAT 12
Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt. BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.
7 people killed in crash in Comal County, DPS confirms
SAN ANTONIO — Seven people were killed in a crash in Comal County Sunday evening, officials say. A little before 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash at FM 2722 which is half a mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in Comal County, officials say.
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
KTSA
San Antonio Councilman Perry makes first appearance in court
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman accused of having more than a dozen drinks before trying to drive home has now made his first court appearance. Clayton Perry appeared before Judge Yolanda Huff via Zoom Tuesday morning in Bexar County Court. He is charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information after a head-on-crash on November 6. Both charges would fall into the category of Class B misdemeanors, but they could bring a penalty of 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine – or both if Clayton is convicted.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to prison in October 2021 killing of driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who fatally shot another man during a robbery in October 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Auguston Kane Medelez, 20, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday. He was sentenced in the 226th District Court. San Antonio...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County
A search is underway for a 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. Deputies said he was wearing a neon green...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
Family of man shot, killed by Hays County corrections officer protests for answers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer. On Sunday, Wright's family and friends protested outside the Hays County Public Safety...
CBS Austin
Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says
Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
Boerne teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student
BOERNE, Texas — A Boerne ISD teacher resigned from her position after having an inappropriate relationship with students, according to Beto Hinojosa, the principal of Champion High School. The school district said they were notified late Friday that a CHS teacher was having an improper relationship with a student....
Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts
GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star. This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald confessed to killing his wife in front of daughter, sister-in-law says on witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – Three days before his murder trial was to begin, an Air Force major confessed to killing his wife, his sister-in-law testified in court Monday. Cindy Johnson was the first witness to testify in the trial of Andre McDonald, who is charged in the slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019.
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig jackknifes, crashes into SUV along Southwest Bexar County highway
VON ORMY, Texas - Slick roads are believed to be the cause of a big rig accident along a Southwest Bexar County highway. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 35 near Benton City Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Von Ormy Police arrived to find an 18-wheeler...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
