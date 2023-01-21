Read full article on original website
Razzies Sorry For Nominating Pre-Teen, Adopts Age Guidelines: “Sometimes, You Do Things Without Thinking”
The Razzie Awards certainly took some razzing this week after it nominated 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress. Today the head of the group behind the Golden Raspberry Awards offered an apology. Responding to the widespread uproar over the nom, the Razzies' John Wilson said: "Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It's why the Razzies were created in the first place."
Panic! at the Disco ends; Brendon Urie to focus on family
First there were four, then they became three and finally just one
Razzie Awards Issue Public Apology to ‘Firestarter’ Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong Over ‘Insensitive’ Nomination
The Razzie Awards are owning their own bad judgment. After nominating 11-year-old “Firestarter” star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category, Razzie co-founder John Wilson issued a statement rescinding the nomination and apologizing to Armstrong. “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, then you are called out for it,” Wilson said. “Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place. The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11-year-old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we’ve been in this instance. As a result, we have removed Armstrong’s name...
Lady Gaga, Rihanna earn best original song Oscar nominations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga and Rihanna earned Oscar nominations Tuesday in a best original song category that found Taylor Swift left out. Gaga was nominated for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” while Rihanna became a first-time nominee through “Lift Me Up,” a song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” They will compete at the 2023 Academy Awards. Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” was left out. Diane Warren received her 14th Oscar nomination with her song “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” Other nominees are M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” which was written by Chandrabose, while Ryan Lott and David Byrne wre nominated for “This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
