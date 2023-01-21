The Razzie Awards are owning their own bad judgment. After nominating 11-year-old “Firestarter” star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category, Razzie co-founder John Wilson issued a statement rescinding the nomination and apologizing to Armstrong. “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, then you are called out for it,” Wilson said. “Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place. The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11-year-old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we’ve been in this instance. As a result, we have removed Armstrong’s name...

