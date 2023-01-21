Read full article on original website
Related
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
Biden says US farmers thriving, but people feeding America tell different story: Going into ‘survival mode’
Kansas wheat farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke responded to Biden's comments claiming that farmers are thriving under his leadership as they brace for "survival mode."
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
Actor Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun, years before the 'Rust' shooting death
In an accident similar to Alec Baldwin's shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Lee's co-star fired a prop gun at the 28-year-old actor during filming of The Crow.
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
'Rust' to be completed and still star Alec Baldwin as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in death of crew member, attorney says
Alec Baldwin, who is set to face involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a crew member during a "Rust" film rehearsal, will continue starring in the lead role, a production attorney told CNN on Friday.
No evidence Taco Bell workers put rat poison in Colorado customer’s taco after argument, authorities say
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado said there is no evidence that staff at a Taco Bell in Aurora put rat poison into a customer's food after the man fell ill.
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Goldman Sachs says 4 US cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values
The U.S. is seeing continued skyrocketing interest rates and declining housing prices, and Goldman Sachs expects home values in 2023 to reach that of the 2008 housing crisis.
Americans in these states will pay less in taxes this year
At least eleven states are reducing individual income tax cuts for residents this year in response to high revenues as an attempt to stay competitive.
Gov. Sununu slams Biden over classified documents mess: 'Disorganized slob' who's not leading by example
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu reacted to the FBI finding more classified documents at Biden's home and discussed a possible 2024 presidential run.
Home Depot co-founder warns the ‘woke generation’ is ignoring the economy’s ‘bottom line’
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus calls out the "woke" generation fueling a "socialistic society" instead of focusing on improving the economy's "bottom line."
Twitter HQ’s landlord escalates lawsuit against Elon Musk for alleged $3.4M in unpaid rent
Billionaire Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit claiming that Twitter has failed to pay millions in rent for its San Francisco headquarters. Musk's Twitter seeks to cut office space.
Sharpie, Yankee Candle parent Newell Brands reducing its office jobs by 13%
Newell Brands will soon start reducing its office staff by 13%, the corporate parent of brands such as Sharpie and Yankee Candle announced on Monday.
Sen Ted Cruz: Biden classified docs scandal a 'pile of incompetence atop of incompetence, atop of sloppiness'
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx, slammed President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents Monday during the debut of Fox Business's "The Bottom Line".
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
Dagen McDowell refutes JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon's 'fuddy-duddy' claims that remote work 'doesn't work'
FOX Business co-hosts of ‘The Bottom Line’ Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy discussed the CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon's comments on remote work.
‘Big Money Show’ co-hosts rip Biden on inflation: ‘He doesn’t go to the supermarket’
"The Big Money Show" co-hosts Brian Brenberg, Taylor Riggs and Jackie DeAngelis torch Biden's economic optimism as Americans still feel inflation "pain" across the board.
Stuart Varney: California spearheading ‘tax the rich’ push with ‘pernicious,’ ‘evil’ proposal
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses California's 'evil' proposal to tax the wealthy as Democratic lawmakers consider following suit in other states.
Fox Business
New York, NY
49K+
Followers
843
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0