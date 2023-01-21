ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world's largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. "I want Bitcoin...
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again

She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
