Elon Musk felt like he 'was dying' after 2nd COVID booster shot, cousin in 'peak health' suffered myocarditis
Elon Musk shared in a series of posts on Twitter Friday evening that he and his cousin both suffered severe side effects from COVID boosters they received.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Sha'carri Richardson booted from American Airlines flight after argument with flight attendant
Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was ordered to deplane an American Airlines flight Saturday morning after a heated exchange with a flight attendant.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
World's Richest Person Owns More Companies Than You Might Think
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, lost his title as richest person in the world on Dec. 13, 2022, largely due to a steep decline in the electric vehicle company's stock during the year. Stocks were down across the board last year, and the same can be said...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Bill Gates Addresses Whether He Thinks People Should Be Banned From Being Billionaires
The Microsoft founder discusses his role in the world as a person who amassed a giant collection of wealth.
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
msn.com
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again
She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
The Least Reliable Cars in America
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
