Shutdown of Suncor refinery doesn’t cool criticisms, even as motorists brace for sharp fuel hike

A complete shutdown of Suncor’s Commerce City refinery for repairs after two fires and damage from extreme weather hasn’t mollified activists, who argue that the public health remains compromised and the plant should be permanently closed.

Located in an industrial area on Brighton Boulevard, some 3 miles north of downtown Denver, Suncor said its refinery — the only one in the state — provides about 40% of gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as asphalt.

Its temporarily closure is expected to lead to a significant hike in fuel prices.

Air pollution from the refinery has been a sore point for some residents surrounding the plant for decades.

“We decided to shut down the entire facility and put into safe mode to allow for the inspection of all units and repair of the damaged equipment,” Loa Esquilin Garcia, senior communications advisor for Suncor, said in a statement to The Denver Gazette.

Suncor said that emissions from the refinery are continuously monitored and remain within permitted limits.

“Data gathered from the Commerce City North Denver (CCND) air monitors did not indicate any acute public health concerns,” Garcia said. “Specifically, concentrations for all compounds measured remained below acute health guideline values before, during and immediately following the event.”

Such assurances are insufficient for some, hinting that its permanent closure, even if it means higher fuel prices for Coloradans, is an acceptable tradeoff.

“Suncor Shutdown? Don’t hold your breath. Or maybe we should,” said Olga González, Executive Director of Cultivando, an Adams County nonprofit that focuses on the health needs of the Latino community. “Our public health is still being compromised even while Suncor makes these repairs.”

In a statement to The Denver Gazette, Gonzalez said, “The Suncor oil refinery has been polluting our community for nearly 100 years, even with expired permits. Regulations around acceptable toxic levels must be updated now to prevent further damage to the health and well-being of people who live in proximity to the refinery.”

In March 2020, Suncor had agreed to a $9 million settlement over air pollution violations at the plant.

More than $2.6 million of the settlement is designated for “environmental projects" benefiting communities near the refinery, area that include southwest Commerce City, the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods and segments of unincorporated Adams County.

Part of that settlement was used to purchase a mobile air quality lab and supply individual air pollution monitoring devices to local residents to help quantify emissions, according to Cultivando’s website.

Suncor sued the state last September after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Air Pollution Control Division made changes to its air pollution monitoring plan, adding what Suncor said is a “laundry list of compounds that are not even hazardous air pollutants.”

Seven community and environmental groups filed a motion to intervene in the suit in November. The case is ongoing.

It produces approximately 98,000 barrels a day and contributes $2.5 billion to Colorado’s economy annually. The refinery started operating in 1931, long before dense residential communities were built near it. Suncor acquired the refinery in 2003 and 2005.

Suncor's refinery also produces jet fuel for aircraft that operate at Denver International Airport and its closing likely will trigger significant increases in flight costs, according to AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley.

Grier Bailey, Executive Director of the Colorado-Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association‬, said price hikes of more than $1 are already happening in Colorado.

“I think we're probably about a $1.20 higher in some parts of the state than we were even a month ago, and probably even more for diesel,” Bailey told The Denver Gazette. “That's going to vary between markets and different parts of the state though, depending on where the supply comes from.”

Bailey doesn’t think fuel prices will return to last year’s pre-Christmas levels until September or October.

“The reality is that as the Denver Metro area goes into summertime, it requires environmental fuel blends,” Bailey said.

He added that, as soon as the supply shortage ends, higher, more expensive summer blends show up.

More financial pain is on horizon for Colorado's motorists.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has downgraded metro Denver's air quality to "severe," triggering a requirement that Coloradans living in the Front Range buy a more expensive blend of gasoline.

The EPA mandate for what's called reformulated gasoline takes effect on June 1, 2024.

Grier said that’s going to add 40 to 50 cents per gallon for the Denver Metro North Front Range ozone non-attainment area.

Suncor said it expects to reopen the refinery sometime in the first quarter of this year.

González believes it should stay closed.

“I do not support the reopening because I support the health and well-being of our community,” she said.