ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks

By SARAH RANKIN
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vp7mN_0kM6ZnkU00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin elaborated Thursday about the concerns that he said prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by Virginia to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin's action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company, which he first disclosed last week, has drawn some support but also hefty criticism. The Republican governor's detractors, almost all Democrats, argue he put his political ambitions ahead of a chance to secure a major job-creation project. Youngkin's administration has previously characterized the project as a “front" for the Chinese Communist Party that would raise national security concerns. He defended his decision again Thursday in remarks with reporters, saying removing the removing the state from consideration was in the best interest of Virginia taxpayers. Youngkin — a former private equity executive who hasn't publicly ruled out a 2024 presidential bid — also said he had concerns about whether the structure of the project would have run afoul of federal Inflation Reduction Act incentives. He said it further could have tied up a premier industrial site for something that might ultimately be unsuccessful. Youngkin’s administration has consistently said that the project never reached end-stage talks. Speaking after an event Thursday, Youngkin said the state never submitted an incentive package for the project, which was considering a megasite in rural southern Virginia, according to his spokeswoman. “I stopped the submission of a proposal into it from the very beginning,” he said. Melissa Miller, a spokesperson for Ford, said Thursday that the company has not made a site selection decision. "Beyond that, our talks with CATL, the world’s leading battery producer, continue,” she wrote in an email. She did not respond to a request for comment about Youngkin's criticisms. Virginia House Democratic Leader Don Scott made the case Thursday that Youngkin should try to reverse course and salvage the project. “He wanted to make headlines by calling Ford — Ford — a front for China. And who’s paying the price? Twenty-five hundred hard-working Virginians," Scott said, in a reference to the number of jobs some news outlets have reported would be associated with the project. State officials declined to confirm that number to The Associated Press. House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore defended the governor, saying Youngkin had acted on legitimate concerns and preserved the megasite for other prospects. “Governor Younkin and his team looked at this and decided this was not the best deal for Virginia,” he said. Around $200 million has been spent on the site Youngkin's office said was under consideration, the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, in order to make it attractive to major employers. The site is located in Pittsylvania County near Danville, in a region that's seen a long economic decline from the loss of tobacco and textile jobs. But Conrad Layson, senior analyst with AutoForecast Solutions, said it’s unlikely that Ford would have considered Virginia for a joint-venture battery plant given the state’s relatively long distance from electric vehicle assembly plants. Ford could justify locating a plant in Virginia if the incentive package was strong enough, but it would have to overcome the increased cost of shipping batteries, Layson said. In addition, a number of battery cells die in transit and have to be scrapped if they are shipped long distances, he said. Because of this, automakers like to locate battery plants near where vehicles are made, he said. Ford has electric vehicle manufacturing plants in Mexico and near Detroit, and it’s building one near Memphis in western Tennessee. “This was a political move on Governor Youngkin’s part. Nothing more,” Layson said. The secrecy with which economic development projects are routinely conducted in Virginia means some aspects of the apparent site selection talks and Youngkin's intervention remain murky. Miller, the Ford spokesperson, said she was “limited in what I can share due to the confidential nature of the site selection processes.” Youngkin's press office would not confirm the number of jobs or possible investment that would have been associated with the project. Nor did his press office respond to questions about where the governor seeks counsel about matters of national security. Suzanne Clark, a spokesperson for VEDP, declined to answer basic questions from AP. “For competitive reasons and to protect confidential company information, we cannot comment on current or potential economic development prospects,” she said. Matt Rowe, the economic development director for Pittsylvania County, said he was unable to make any comment on “any projects real or perceived.” ____ AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher contributed to this report from Detroit.

The post Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 14

Rick Rollick
4d ago

Every article I’ve read about this states his concerns about the factory being a front for communist China. But that is it. No reason from him on why he thinks this at least none reported by any article I’ve read. I would really like to know why he thinks this. Until I get that info I’m going to believe that this reason is just a fake reason and there are other issues. Maybe it would effect the governors investments in a negative way. Just explain why.

Reply(7)
3
Related
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

State report recommends transformation of Catawba Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources has delivered a final report that recommends a major transformation of Catawba Hospital and the creation of a state-of-the-art campus for substance abuse treatment and recovery. The latest report follows preliminary findings released last month. It includes detailed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

High Energy Costs Impact Virginia Farmers

WASHINGTON—The petroleum-based plastic bags used to package Virginia-grown potatoes cost David Hickman 12 cents each in 2020. That price jumped to 16 cents in 2022.   In the face of ongoing energy price hikes, a 4-cent increase per bag seems insignificant.  “But if you buy a half million of these, there’s a $20,000 increase just in […] The post High Energy Costs Impact Virginia Farmers appeared first on The Virginian Review.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Study: Va. is best state to retire

Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin says Ford plant looking at Pittsylvania would have been ‘Trojan Horse’ for China; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke commission debates if talent show will prevent gun-related violence. — The Roanoke Times. Pulaski County sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney, who left Democratic Party last year, running for re-election as Republicans. — The Roanoke...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Breaking down the Virginia DMV’s Mileage Choice Program

The DMV is sending out mailers advertising Virginia’s Mileage Choice program. A DMV spokesperson said the program was created to maintain Virginia’s state roads. As more people are driving fuel-efficient and electric cars, they are spending less at the pump on gas taxes. To make up for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams

Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly. House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to voluntarily adopt such practices from 2026 to […] The post Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy