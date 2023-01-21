ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Acquitted of girlfriend's death, Nathen Cameron gets 5 years on lesser charges

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErdPd_0kM6ZgZP00

A Dallas County man will serve up to five years in prison after his girlfriend fell to her death from the balcony of their West Des Moines apartment.

Trisha Kunze, 23, died in February 2022 in what investigators alleged was not an accidental fall. Nathen Cameron, 28, was charged two months later with murder, domestic abuse and other charges.

At his trial in October, prosecutors showed messages between the two in which Cameron threatened to kill her, along with video footage of him arriving at their building just before her, and evidence that she had suffered a broken knee and had been choked before her fall. The Dallas County jury convicted Cameron of assault causing serious injury and domestic abuse, but acquitted him of murder.

Cameron was sentenced Friday to serve five years on the assault charge, with a one-year sentence on the domestic abuse conviction running concurrently, according to court filings. He was also given a $1,025 fine and ordered to pay court costs and other restitution.

Had he been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory life sentence and restitution of $150,000.

Kunze's family has called her a "loving soul" who loved animals and volunteering for the Special Olympics. After Cameron's trial, her family told KCCI that Kunze "did not get the justice she deserved" and complained that prosecutors had not been allowed to show jurors evidence of past domestic abuse allegations against Cameron.

For subscribers:Domestic violence deaths in Des Moines metro part of 'unfortunate trend,' activist says

Are you a victim of domestic violence, or do you know someone who may be? Help is available at Children & Families of Iowa’s Local Crisis Hotline at 515-243-6147 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday

The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dexter woman allegedly assaults Dexter man in the home

A Dexter woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dexter man in the home. Holly Ann Russell, 38, of 322 Barton St., Dexter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Barton Street in Dexter,...
DEXTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside

(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and a report of a lost shotgun. Creston Police on Friday arrested 40-year-old Jacob Jeffrey Fry, homeless, at 317 Jarvis Street on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant for Possession of Products Intended for Manufacturing any Controlled Substance. Police transported Fry to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa mother believes daughter was burned by bleach at daycare

GRIMES, Iowa — A Clive mother discovered burns on her toddler's body and now she wants to know what happened to her at day care. She believes her daughter may have been burned by bleach at the Yellow Brick Road Day Care in Grimes. "I was definitely upset. Very...
GRIMES, IA
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify 36-year-old man killed in shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man whodied from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Police say 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court. It happened prior to 6:30 a.m. Police have ruled...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy