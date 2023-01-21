ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Harper Return From Surgery Likely Around All-Star Break

By Andy Jasner
 4 days ago

Bryce Harper recovers from Tommy John surgery with no certainty of returning by the end of next season.

The Philadelphia Phillies wouldn’t have advanced to the World Series without Bryce Harper.

No one would argue that point.

If the Phillies hope to reach the Fall Classic again, they’ll need Harper. Even if it’s only his bat as the designated hitter.

Harper is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery and he’s expected back around the All-Star break in July. That timeline could be earlier or later.

“He’s still light rehab, light conditioning,” manager Rob Thomson told reporters. “I think they’ll start ramping it up toward the end of March. No functional work yet.”

It’s unclear if Harper will be back playing right field by the end of the season. He had surgery in November to repair the UCL in his right elbow.

Shohei Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018 and returned to be the designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels on May 7, 2019.

For now, all the Phillies can do is wait.

