Heat And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Miami Heat in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Heat have ruled out Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven.

Meanwhile, Jamal Cain and Udonis Haslem have both been upgraded to available.

The Mavs will be without McKinley Wright IV, Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber, while Tim Hardaway Jr. has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Powell on Friday."

The Heat are 25-21 in 46 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 10-12 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Miami, Florida.

As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-22 record in 46 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

However, the Mavs have been exceptional at home, with a 16-7 record in 23 games hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Last season, both teams lost in the Conference Finals, so they had high expectations coming into the 2022-23 season.

This will be the first time the Heat and Mavs have faced off this year.

