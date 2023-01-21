ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What lies ahead for NASA?

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
 4 days ago

Mack Bradly, a local space writer, joins Mark Reardon to discuss what lies ahead for NASA, and NASA's plan to one-up the James Webb Space Telescope!

“These heavy lift rockets, you wanna be able to lift heavier payloads into orbit. So you can do more things and, just one example of that is going to be when we de-orbit the International Space Station in 2031, January of 2031,” commented Bradly.

Later he shared, “I’m tremendously excited about the continuing development of these reusable rockets and spacecraft. It’s such a game-changer. It changes the economics of space flight entirely. The Starship, just as one example, like I said, is the biggest rocket ever made, and it is designed to be completely reusable!”

