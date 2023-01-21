Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent

There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers always seem to have the best broadcasters calling their games. After the legendary Vin Scully retired after 67 years with the Dodgers, fans were left uneasy about what voice will be calling their games. But it didn't take long for Joe Davis to assert himself as another legend in the Dodger community, as he's turned into one of the best announcers in all of sports.

But Davis does still work with FOX, which means he won't be able to call all 162 games in the Dodgers' season. The Dodgers always have great contingency plans for him, and this year, they got a great one.

On Friday, the Dodgers announced that MLB Network host Stephen Nelson will be joining LA's broadcast booth . In a video posted on the Dodgers' Twitter, Nelson confirmed that he won't be replacing Davis, but rather filling in when he can't be there. He will be a great addition to the Dodgers' booth, and will call 50 games according to MLB.com.

As for the color commentators, Orel Hershiser stopped traveling to away games last year, leaving a bit of a revolving door in the booth for road games. On Friday, the Dodgers announced all the broadcasters who will spend some time calling games for LA next season, and there are tons of familiar faces.

Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Neverett and Dontrelle Willis will all spend time in the broadcast booth next season, in addition to Davis, Hershiser and Nelson.

The Dodgers are very lucky to have tons of great voices calling their games every night. In 2023, it will be no different.