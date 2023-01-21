ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Brl2m_0kM6ZT2q00

There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers always seem to have the best broadcasters calling their games. After the legendary Vin Scully retired after 67 years with the Dodgers, fans were left uneasy about what voice will be calling their games. But it didn't take long for Joe Davis to assert himself as another legend in the Dodger community, as he's turned into one of the best announcers in all of sports.

But Davis does still work with FOX, which means he won't be able to call all 162 games in the Dodgers' season. The Dodgers always have great contingency plans for him, and this year, they got a great one.

On Friday, the Dodgers announced that MLB Network host Stephen Nelson will be joining LA's broadcast booth . In a video posted on the Dodgers' Twitter, Nelson confirmed that he won't be replacing Davis, but rather filling in when he can't be there. He will be a great addition to the Dodgers' booth, and will call 50 games according to MLB.com.

As for the color commentators, Orel Hershiser stopped traveling to away games last year, leaving a bit of a revolving door in the booth for road games. On Friday, the Dodgers announced all the broadcasters who will spend some time calling games for LA next season, and there are tons of familiar faces.

Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Neverett and Dontrelle Willis will all spend time in the broadcast booth next season, in addition to Davis, Hershiser and Nelson.

The Dodgers are very lucky to have tons of great voices calling their games every night. In 2023, it will be no different.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

The results are in from our Baseball HOF user ballot 👀

The 2023 Hall of Fame election announcement happens Tuesday. Before the news drops, we asked you to cast your own ballot. No player received close to the necessary 75% of the vote from 4,019 user ballots in order to be elected into Cooperstown. Thanks for participating. Check out the full...
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy