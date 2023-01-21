ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 4

Ncnovembergrl
4d ago

I wish I could be there. They would be very uncomfortable if they didn't have all the facts. There are a lot of pertinent questions I'm willing to bet they can't or won't answer.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

NC Civil War history center will feature personal stories

Planning continues for the North Carolina History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction that will be built in Fayetteville. A meeting on Monday was one of a series to seek public opinion about what should be included in telling the story of the lives of North Carolinians affected by the conflict.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

C-STEP provides community college students pathway to UNC-Chapel Hill admission

Fayetteville Technical Community College works diligently to ensure that students receive a top education that will prepare them for their future endeavors. With programs like the Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program, or C-STEP, students can get one-on-one educational support to help with their success on campus and prepare them for their academic journey at UNC-Chapel Hill.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Most popular girl names in the 90s in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) —Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 1990 to 1999. Most popular boy names in the 90s in NC Note: The Social Security Administration […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ednc.org

Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’

Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy