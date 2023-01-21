ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old charged with carrying weapon 2 months after Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
A 19-year-old woman suspected in a Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting has been charged, more than two months after the Nov. 13 incident, with carrying a concealed, loaded weapon.

Jade Cutrer, of Rohnert Park, appeared Thursday for arraignment in Sonoma County Superior Court, according to court records. She was granted pretrial release and is scheduled to enter a plea Feb. 14.

Cutrer is charged with a felony count of possession of an unregistered and loaded pistol,court documents indicated.

She was arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and possessing a gun without a serial number after police said she was involved in the incident that led to a 16-year-old girl being shot and injured inside Sourdough and Co. on Commerce Boulevard in Rohnert Park.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a question about why she was not charged with attempted murder or child endangerment.

Investigators said Cutrer and the victim, a Rohnert Park resident, knew each other, though circumstances behind the shooting have not been released.

Just before 6 p.m., Cutrer was at work at the sandwich shop when she was confronted by the girl and three others, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Police said at the time Cutrer shot the girl, who was then hospitalized.

Cutrer was arrested while trying to run from the scene, where a gun also was recovered, police said in November.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

