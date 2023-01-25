Read full article on original website
2023 01/29 – (Clarence) Roger Allen
(Clarence) Roger Allen, 71, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 9:00 am January 21, 2023. Roger stepped over into Heaven during his sleep. Roger was born on March 15, 1951, to Reva (Bates) and Clarence Allen at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Roger attended Waltonville Grade School and High School, graduating in 1969. He landed his first big job as a Machine Operator/Roof Bolter at Freeman United Coal Company #3 in Waltonville, Illinois. Roger was employed until its closure in 1982. Roger returned to school/college and became owner and operator of Allen’s Heating and Air Conditioning before ending his employment work life at SSM Health Good Samaritan in Plant Facilities.
2023 01/27 – Ronald L. ‘Ron’ Bookhout
Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, And Salem, Illinois, passed away peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, at Richland Care and Rehab in Olney. Ron was born November 6, 1939, in Marion county, IL. to Glenn and Helen (Mann) Bookhout. He married Mary...
2022 01/26 – Daniel Lee Thorpe
Daniel Lee Thorpe, age 62 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Daniel was born on July 22, 1960, in Centralia, Illinois the son of Harry and Evelyn (Mitchell) Thorpe. He is survived by two daughters, Danielle and Natasha; one...
2023 01/27 – Lela Lucille Pierce
Lela Lucille Pierce, 97, passed peacefully at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor on January 23, 2023. Lela was born on February 27, 1925, in Keenes, Illinois, the daughter of Everitt Burkitt and Ora Mae Shaw. She was a graduate of Wayne City High School and married Glenn Avern Pierce on December 21, 1944, while maintaining her loyalty to assist in raising her siblings after her mother passed. Her life was fulfilled being a homemaker and community leader.
2023 01/26 – Rodney James Thomas aka Zeke
Rodney James Thomas, better known as Zeke, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was the oldest of 4 children born to Ronald J. and Julia (Moore) Thomas on November 9, 1959, in Centralia. He married Nancy Kreamalmeyers and they later divorced.
Wednesday cancellations
Centralia City Schools District #135 and Centralia Junior High School taking an E-Learning day Wednesday. Centralia Alternative Learning Center will have e-learning Wednesday. Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School closed, snow day. Farrington Grade School closed, snow day. First Baptist Church We-Learn-Play preschool is closed. Iuka Grade School e-learning day...
2023 01/27 – Vernon Leon Deadmond
Vernon Leon Deadmond, 100, of Odin, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1922, to Riley Deadmond and Naomi (Sullens) Deadmond at his family home in Odin, Illinois. Leon married Anna G. (Wilson) Deadmond on August 25, 1943, and she preceded him in death on August 20, 2005. He later married Thelma (Shuler) Phillips Deadmond on May 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death in February 12, 2021.
2023 01/27 – Shirley Sanders
Shirley Sanders, 82, of Odin passed away surrounded by the love of her family Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born on August 6, 1940, the daughter of Thomas and Elva (Kinder) McNelly in Gale, Illinois. She married Richard H. Rudolph, and three children were born to this union. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2014. She married Leonard D. Sanders and he survives her in Odin.
2023 01/24 – Carl Leon Kirkman
Carl Leon Kirkman, 79, of Alma passed away at 4:20 am Saturday (January 21, 2023) at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, IL. Carl was born on March 29, 1943, in Golden Gate, IL to William Eldon and Marjorie Josephine (Eckleberry) Kirkman. He is survived by his wife, Frances Jane Kirkman.
Wise World of Wellen presented by Salem Eye Clinic
Wise World of Wellen presented by Salem Eye Clinic. 1. Humans spend about 35 minutes a day chewing. 2. All the alien drool in the movie “Aliens” is KY Jelly. 3. The original design for the Space Needle in Seattle looked like a big balloon floating up from the ground. Eventually it evolved into the final design, and the balloon became a flying saucer.
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Salem Community High School Board gets athletics update
Salem Community High School Athletic Director Kevin Greene gave an update on the athletic department to the school board Monday night. Greene outlined present activities and future goals including an upgrade to the weight room, investigation of video boards for the gym and upgrades for the sound systems in the gym and football fields.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Iuka Opens Regionals With Win, Sandoval Advances
Iuka opened up their Class S Odin Regional with a 43-17 win over the host Eagles. Kaeden Bevolo had 16 and Leland Wombles finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Also from Odin, Sandoval earned a 31-28 win over Patoka. They advance to play Altamont Lutheran tomorrow in the semifinal. At Woodlawn, Bethel beat Ashley 63-20.
