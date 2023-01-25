Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/26 – Daniel Lee Thorpe
Daniel Lee Thorpe, age 62 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Daniel was born on July 22, 1960, in Centralia, Illinois the son of Harry and Evelyn (Mitchell) Thorpe. He is survived by two daughters, Danielle and Natasha; one...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/26 – Rodney James Thomas aka Zeke
Rodney James Thomas, better known as Zeke, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was the oldest of 4 children born to Ronald J. and Julia (Moore) Thomas on November 9, 1959, in Centralia. He married Nancy Kreamalmeyers and they later divorced.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/27 – Ronald L. ‘Ron’ Bookhout
Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, And Salem, Illinois, passed away peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, at Richland Care and Rehab in Olney. Ron was born November 6, 1939, in Marion county, IL. to Glenn and Helen (Mann) Bookhout. He married Mary...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wednesday cancellations
Centralia City Schools District #135 and Centralia Junior High School taking an E-Learning day Wednesday. Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School closed, snow day. First Baptist Church We-Learn-Play preschool is closed. Iuka Grade School e-learning day on Wednesday. Kaskaskia College all centers closed. The KC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/27 – Vernon Leon Deadmond
Vernon Leon Deadmond, 100, of Odin, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1922, to Riley Deadmond and Naomi (Sullens) Deadmond at his family home in Odin, Illinois. Leon married Anna G. (Wilson) Deadmond on August 25, 1943, and she preceded him in death on August 20, 2005. He later married Thelma (Shuler) Phillips Deadmond on May 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death in February 12, 2021.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/24 – Carl Leon Kirkman
Carl Leon Kirkman, 79, of Alma passed away at 4:20 am Saturday (January 21, 2023) at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, IL. Carl was born on March 29, 1943, in Golden Gate, IL to William Eldon and Marjorie Josephine (Eckleberry) Kirkman. He is survived by his wife, Frances Jane Kirkman.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/27 – Shirley Sanders
Shirley Sanders, 82, of Odin passed away surrounded by the love of her family Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born on August 6, 1940, the daughter of Thomas and Elva (Kinder) McNelly in Gale, Illinois. She married Richard H. Rudolph, and three children were born to this union. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2014. She married Leonard D. Sanders and he survives her in Odin.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/25 – Charley Quinten Butts
Charley Quinten Butts, age 84 of Kinmundy, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. Quinten was born on December 4, 1938, in Meacham Township, Illinois, the son of Elery and Berniece (Eddings) Butts. He married Barbara (Rose) Butts on June 28, 1958, in Salem, Illinois and she survives in Kinmundy.
southernillinoisnow.com
Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Knock Off Madison In 7th Place Game, East St Louis Makes It 4 Straight Titles
The Salem Wildcats won the 7th place game at the 71st Salem Invitational Tournament as they outscored Madison in their finale 53-44. Connor Tennyson, who was selected to the 2nd Team All Tournament, finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds followed by Seth Bailey with 9 and 7 each from Sam Greene and Noah Nix.
southernillinoisnow.com
Alton Wins Highland Tournament To Stay Undefeated
The Alton Lady Redbirds stayed undefeated on the season with their 54-38 win over Okawville in the championship of the Highland Girls Tournament. O’Fallon went on a 29-0 run in the second half to beat Mater Dei 54-34 in the 3rd place game. TTown won the 5th place game over Civic Memorial 56-39. In the Consolation championship, it was Nashville over Collinsville 47-27.
freedom929.com
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 23rd, 2023
Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Billie Peak of West 3rd in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. The charge was a felony because the alleged victim was pregnant. 63-year-old James Altom of Wall Street in Wamac was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance. 25-year-old Coleman Ross of...
Waterloo Queen of Hearts jackpot now $1,397,265
WATERLOO. Mo. — Despite the snowy forecast, the Waterloo Queen of Hearts is still planning on being held. The jackpot is now at $1,397,265. Last Tuesday’s drawing was the four diamonds. The game is getting close to the jackpot limit. That may happen within the next week or...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
ST. LOUIS – One lucky lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a scratchers ticket purchased at a St. Louis Schnucks. The Missouri Lottery’s “Deck the Halls” Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at the Schnucks at 1032 Lemay Ferry Road. The prize was...
