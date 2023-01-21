Disney California Adventure Park celebrates Lunar New Year

Disney California Adventure Park is celebrating Lunar New Year, ringing in the Year of the Rabbit and the Year of the Cat with food, fun and of course, all things Disney.

The festivities will run until Feb. 15 and will feature a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is based on cycles of the moon and falls on a different day every year. It marks the start of a new lunar calendar and it is a celebration of the arrival of spring.