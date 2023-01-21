ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRA.com

Here’s how Lake Tahoe looks after recent storms

As we started out in January, it seemed like we couldn’t catch a storm break. But now that we’ve seen some dry days it’s incredible to measure the storm’s impact. Meteorologist Tamara Berg is in Lake Tahoe for a weather conference and said that besides Sierra snow levels it’s worth noting how the lake looks after the storms.
KCRA.com

Gusty Start to Monday in Northern California

Winds will gusts above 30mph early Monday on west side of valley. High Sierra will see gusts 40-50mph+ early Monday as well. Winds will weaken into afternoon and evening. Chilly mornings with patchy frost/fog but sunny afternoons expected.
KCRA.com

Weather 101: What makes the wind blow?

Wind has been at the front of many peoples' minds in Northern California this month. A very stormy pattern brought several rounds of destructive winds through Sacramento and the surrounding region. In some cases, wind gusts briefly topped 60 mph. Winds of that strength are very unusual in this area,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

State lawmakers to consider wealth tax on the richest Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers will attempt to impose an additional tax on the state's richest residents. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat from San Jose, filed legislation that would tax an extra 1.5% on Californians with a worldwide net worth of more than $1 billion starting January of 2024, and 1% for those making more than $5o million starting in 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE

