CNET
National Pie Day: How Many McDonald's Pie Flavors Have There Been?
It's National Pie Day, and one of the most popular places to get a pie fix is at McDonald's. The company introduced its signature apple pie back in 1968, the same year the Big Mac debuted. Since then there have been dozens of other flavors, from regular menu items available...
Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.
Cowboy Candy is the Ultimate Super Bowl Appetizer
When you think about the Super Bowl, three things come to mind: football (obviously!), tailgate parties, and some of the most delicious snacks ever. You know the like: wings, chips, dips, all those fun things. But if you're looking for something a little different that you may not have tried before, you should consider cowboy candy. You may have heard of it if you spend time on TikTok: a crunchy, spicy, and sweet snack that's as savory as it is irresistible. If you want a crowd-pleasing appetizer for your Super Bowl party this year, this is one easy-to-make delicacy that you'll want to make over and over again.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
delishably.com
A Simple and Delicious Chinese Lo Mein Recipe
Lo mein is a traditional Chinese dish that has a long and rich history. The dish is believed to have originated in the Canton region of China, which is now known as Guangdong province. The name "lo mein" literally means "stirred noodles," which refers to the method of preparation where the ingredients are quickly stir-fried together.
agupdate.com
Rhubarb Cream Pie
Place rhubarb in unbaked pie shell. Beat eggs in a mixing bowl. Add sugar and milk; mix. Mix flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add to egg mixture. Pour over rhubarb. Dot with butter. Add top crust. Mom usually used a lattice top.
butterwithasideofbread.com
RITZ CRACKER MEATLOAF
Ritz Cracker Meatloaf is the best meatloaf you’ll ever try! Simple meatloaf recipe that is made with crushed Ritz crackers, cheddar cheese and onion soup mix and has so much flavor!. For many years, I wasn’t a huge fan of meatloaf. It was always dry and didn’t have much...
Allrecipes.com
How to Cook Prime Rib to a Perfectly Juicy Medium Rare
Prime rib, also known as standing rib roast, makes a show-stopping centerpiece at any special occasion. Whether roasted or grilled, this rich, full-flavored cut of beef needs little more than salt, pepper, and a few seasonings to be delicious. But what's the best temperature to cook prime rib?. For optimal...
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Recipe ~ Crockpot Macaroni & Cheese
The winter months are perfect for comfort foods. And there is nothing more comforting than a big pot of macaroni and cheese. Making it in the slow cooker is as easy as dumping a few ingredients in, turing it on and walking away. A few months ago I discovered a...
Dolly Parton expands her baking line with Duncan Hines by launching 4 new flavors
Country music legend Dolly Parton, who just turned 77, has launched a new collection of Duncan Hines baking mixes in an expansion of her partnership with the company. Cornbread, biscuits and two brownie mixes are being added to her record-breaking baking mix line with Duncan Hines. They're set to be released at the end of the month and are expected to sell out fast.
msn.com
Box Wine! The Best Box Wines in 2023!
Reverse Wine Snob reveals all the best box wines and which ones to buy now!. Box wine has a bad rap, and unfortunately a lot of it is deserved. There are way too many producers out there solely using the box to keep their costs as low as possible – including filling it with the cheapest wine possible. Bad wine is bad wine, no matter how cheap it is and the format it comes in!
foodgressing.com
Peet’s Coffee Golden Collection featuring Golden Caffe Latte
The Peet’s Coffee new winter menu is designed to ring in the New Year right, after a long and indulgent holiday season. Infused with bright, vibrant flavors and luscious espresso, Peet’s Golden collection returns with a Golden Caffe Latte, Golden Chai Latte, and new Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte, all featuring turmeric, ginger, and honey flavors.
winemag.com
Life Is Short, Drink a RumChata Mudslide
Some of the best sips in the cocktail canon began as riffs on beloved standbys, and the RumChata Mudslide is no different. In this drink’s case, it’s actually a riff on a riff: Specifically, the Mudslide, which was invented sometime in the 1970s at the Rum Point Club’s Wreck Bar in the Cayman Islands. The milkshake-like concoction, which marries velvety coffee liqueur and Bailey’s Irish cream with vodka, was itself a spin on the White Russian, which swaps out the Mudslide’s Irish cream for heavy cream.
The Daily South
How To Soften Honey
There’s nothing sweeter than a drizzle of golden honey as a fruit or cheese topper, toasty drink sweetener, or folded into a recipe. But what happens when you reach for the honey, only to find it hardened into the container?. Fear not: It’s still safe to eat, and you...
TikTok Viral Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad
I love a good pasta salad. To be honest, I’m not sure there’s a bad pasta salad. While I prefer the oil and vinegar or Italian dressing style of pasta salad, there’s a place for the mayo based ones too.
Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe
I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right. Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.
12tomatoes.com
How to Use Left Over Bacon Grease
Keeping and using bacon fat has been a revelation. For a person that eats a lot of bacon – my wife and I even acknowledged it in our wedding vows – my ignorance regarding the re-use of rendered bacon fat and grease was startling. I had no idea the range of uses that the fat from crispy delicious bacon could provide in the kitchen. I never thought much about it, either sopping up grease and fat with bread for the puppies, wiping the pan out with paper towels, or putting it in a glass jar with other discarded oils for later disposal.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CAKE MIX STRAWBERRY BROWNIES
Cake Mix Strawberry Brownies made easy with a handful of simple ingredients! Fantastic strawberry flavor in these fudgy strawberry bars topped with berry icing!. Soft, chewy, thick and fudgy, strawberry brownies, made simply with Strawberry Cake Mix and a few other ingredients. Topped with a sweet and gooey strawberry glaze.
Allrecipes.com
How to Clean Gunk and Grime Off Your Pizza Stone
If you're cooking pizza at home in your conventional oven, there's a good chance you're using a pizza stone to do it. It's a great tool for creating restaurant-quality pizza, but what do you do when you're done with it? More specifically, how do you clean it?. Most pizza stones...
