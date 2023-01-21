Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Now Hiring! - New York Dog Walkers in Demand Are Earning $100,000 or More a YearAnthony JamesNew York City, NY
Related
This Amazon Dog Toy Has Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews & Is on Sale for $3 Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As a dog owner, you want nothing but the best for your furry friend. One way to show your love and affection is by providing them with new toys to play with. Not only do toys keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated, but they also play an important role in their physical and emotional well-being. Of course, constantly buying new toys for your pooch can get pricey. That’s why we yelped with joy when we saw that this dog toy on Amazon with more than 5,000 five-star reviews is on sale for only $3!
The 5 best hand mixers for home bakers in 2023
Hand mixers can handle tough baking tasks and are less of an investment than a stand mixer. These are the best hand mixers you can buy.
foodgressing.com
Peet’s Coffee Golden Collection featuring Golden Caffe Latte
The Peet’s Coffee new winter menu is designed to ring in the New Year right, after a long and indulgent holiday season. Infused with bright, vibrant flavors and luscious espresso, Peet’s Golden collection returns with a Golden Caffe Latte, Golden Chai Latte, and new Golden Cold Brew Oat Latte, all featuring turmeric, ginger, and honey flavors.
foodgressing.com
Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival 2023
Atlantis Paradise Island, the Caribbean’s most iconic destination resort in the Bahamas, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF), taking place Wednesday, March 15 – Sunday, March 19, 2023. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on...
foodgressing.com
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf new Sea Salted Caramel winter drinks
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand, one of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, launched its winter seasonal beverages that include the new Sea Salted Caramel Latte and Sea Salted Carmel Macchiato. The silky-smooth lattes feature a rich caramel flavor, real sea salt,...
foodgressing.com
Chow Tai Fook Richmond BC – Gold & Diamond Fine Jewelry
The iconic jewelry brand, Chow Tai Fook 周大福珠寶, has opened up a new location in Richmond last month. I was treated to a tour at the store where I got to see (and try on!) some of their most exquisite pieces including a $60 K 2 carat diamond ring; $30 K wedding gold bangles; $1 k gold bars and more.
foodgressing.com
M&M’S, DOVE, and Ethel M Chocolates Valentine’s Day Lineup
Last year, candy was the most popular gift given during the Valentine’s Day season. Mars, the maker of some of the world’s most-loved candy products, is known for classical seasonal favorites like DOVE Promises Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Hearts and Valentine’s themed Milk Chocolate and Peanut M&M’S.
foodgressing.com
Summer Fresh New Spreads
Summer Fresh is excited to announce their new delicious Decadent Cheese Spreads that are sure to earn a touchdown. These are the new Summer Fresh Cranberry Pecan Cheese Spread, Summer Fresh Bacon Cheddar Cheese Spread, and Summer Fresh Fiesta Cheese Spread. Summer Fresh Cranberry Pecan Cream Cheese Spread includes sweet...
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Cleveland 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Cleveland 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
foodgressing.com
Black Angus Steakhouse Sweepstakes: Win Free Steaks For A Year
Black Angus Steakhouse is holding a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a steak entrée, every week for a year when in the Win Free Steaks for Year sweepstakes. To be eligible to enter, the steakhouse’s app must be downloaded and signed up for Black Angus Prime Rewards. For someone...
Comments / 0