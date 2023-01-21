ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins moving All-Star Jazz Chisholm from second base to centerfield

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) walks back to the dugout after fielding during batting practice at Citi Field. Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins are moving All-Star Jazz Chisholm to a brand new position for the 2023 season.

On Friday, Marlins' general manager Kim Ng announced that Chisholm would man centerfield this upcoming season.

The move comes on the same day the Marlins acquired 2022 American League batting champion and second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Ng told reporters that Arraez would be the team's full-time second baseman, taking over for Chisholm. Meanwhile, former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura, signed in the offseason, will play third base.

It's important to note that Chisholm has zero experience playing in the outfield. He's not played a single second in the outfield in the Majors or the minor leagues. However, the 24-year-old is confident he'll be able to field the position at a high level.

Chisholm told Craig Mish of the Miami Herald that he informed the Marlins that he would not only play centerfield if the team didn't acquire one, but he'd "win a Gold Glove."

The Marlins and Chisholm aren't the only ones who believe the position change can be a success. MLB insider and former executive Jim Bowden called Chisholm a "special athlete" who should transition to the change like former All-Star outfielder Eric Davis did while coming up with the Cincinnati Reds in the 80s.

Limited to only 60 games last season due to a stress fracture in his back, Chisholm shined anyway. He batted .254/.325/.535 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI, earning his first-career All-Star nod.

Moving Chisholm to centerfield improves the Marlins' infield defense, but it might have unforeseen consequences. Taking on a brand new position can be hard enough. Though, asking Chisholm to learn one of the most challenging positions while keeping his offense up to par might be too much to ask from a third-year player.

