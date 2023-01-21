Read full article on original website
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy's Kicker
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo won't rule out inside job in endangered vulture's suspicious death
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo says it is looking at all possibilities internal and external after one of it's endangered vultures was found dead of an intentional injury in its habitat Saturday morning. The zoo said one of its endangered vultures died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday. A necropsy confirmed...
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Wintry mix possible on Tuesday
DALLAS - There is a chance North Texas could see a wintry mix on Tuesday. While it's expected to be dry the rest of the weekend and on Monday, a major storm system could bring a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. After starting as a cold rain, there could be a...
fwtx.com
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off to Start Filming Next Month in North Texas
Just when you thought you had caught up on all things “Yellowstone” related, another spin-off from this franchise’s “1883” prequel is set to begin filming in Waxahachie next month. This new spin-off of a — well — a spin-off, will be titled "1883: The Bass...
The Daily South
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Is North Texas’ First New State Park In 25 Years
Together, Texas' parks are reflective of the vastly distinct terrains that make up the Lone Star State, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. Now, the system is welcoming a unique new addition. This year, North Texas is getting its first new state park in 25 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening its gates to visitors later in 2023, with nearly 5,000 acres to roam. Located around 75 miles from the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area, the park area will offer plenty of outdoor fun amongst its rolling green hills. This year marks 100 years of state parks in Texas, and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will become the 90th park in the state’s system.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
dallasposttrib.com
Parkland doctor provides advice on how to avoid getting the flu, cold or COVID
DALLAS – It’s a new year but respiratory viruses are still present with flu activity peaking between December and February. But could that cough, runny nose or body aches indicate it’s flu, cold or COVID?. These three sicknesses have two things in common – they are contagious...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
AOL Corp
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
dallasexpress.com
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
luxesource.com
Step Inside A Dallas Residence With A Refined Sense Of Color
Deftly used color takes on a near alchemical quality, the right shade conjuring atmosphere and character from thin air. Dallas couple Muzzy and Karen Bass have never shied away from this prismatic potential. Having raised their children in a home equally colorful and joyous for more than two decades, they sought to retain that spirit for their empty-nester abode. The one they purchased—a “true grown-up house,” laughs Karen—exudes innate elegance, its limestone façade flanked by towering trees that filter warm light through French-style windows. In turn, the interiors unfold gracefully with marble fireplaces, crown molding and espresso-dark floors boasting herringbone detailing. However, the ambience “was monochromatic,” recalls Karen. “Bringing in color was important to us.” Seeking such a transformation, the couple fell in love with interior designer Mary Beth Wagner’s artful, layered style—and most all, her refined command of color.
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
