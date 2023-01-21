ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Wintry mix possible on Tuesday

DALLAS - There is a chance North Texas could see a wintry mix on Tuesday. While it's expected to be dry the rest of the weekend and on Monday, a major storm system could bring a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. After starting as a cold rain, there could be a...
DALLAS, TX
The Daily South

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Is North Texas’ First New State Park In 25 Years

Together, Texas' parks are reflective of the vastly distinct terrains that make up the Lone Star State, from the Hill Country rivers to the West Texas deserts to the East Texas bayous. Now, the system is welcoming a unique new addition. This year, North Texas is getting its first new state park in 25 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is opening its gates to visitors later in 2023, with nearly 5,000 acres to roam. Located around 75 miles from the Fort Worth-Dallas metropolitan area, the park area will offer plenty of outdoor fun amongst its rolling green hills. This year marks 100 years of state parks in Texas, and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will become the 90th park in the state’s system.
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream

Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
AOL Corp

This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say

A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Council | Hands off the Homeless?

Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
luxesource.com

Step Inside A Dallas Residence With A Refined Sense Of Color

Deftly used color takes on a near alchemical quality, the right shade conjuring atmosphere and character from thin air. Dallas couple Muzzy and Karen Bass have never shied away from this prismatic potential. Having raised their children in a home equally colorful and joyous for more than two decades, they sought to retain that spirit for their empty-nester abode. The one they purchased—a “true grown-up house,” laughs Karen—exudes innate elegance, its limestone façade flanked by towering trees that filter warm light through French-style windows. In turn, the interiors unfold gracefully with marble fireplaces, crown molding and espresso-dark floors boasting herringbone detailing. However, the ambience “was monochromatic,” recalls Karen. “Bringing in color was important to us.” Seeking such a transformation, the couple fell in love with interior designer Mary Beth Wagner’s artful, layered style—and most all, her refined command of color.
DALLAS, TX

