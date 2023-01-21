Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
mynews4.com
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
KOLO TV Reno
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
2news.com
Authorities Arrest Three Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO warns residents of phone scam
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
KOLO TV Reno
Dayton man arrested after allegedly firing shots among houses
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Sunday for allegedly firing shots from a handgun while walking around the Quail Ridge subdivision. Melvin Dewayne Cantrell, 39, was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner,...
KOLO TV Reno
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
2news.com
Reno Police release body camera footage of shooting that injured sergeant in west Reno
The Reno Police Department has released body camera footage of the shooting that injured a Reno Police Sergeant earlier this year in west Reno. You can watch the full video released by Reno Police here: Critical Incident Summary Sky Valley Officer Involved Shooting - YouTube. (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
2news.com
Code yellow lifted at Hug High School after school police investigate possible threat
Hug High School was placed under a precautionary code yellow-secured campus Tuesday morning as school police investigated a possible threat made against the school. The code yellow was issued at 11:30 a.m. and was lifted just 10 minutes later. The Washoe County School District says the school is safe and...
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
2news.com
Boil Water Notice for Gold Hill and Divide in Storey County
Storey County has issued a boil water notice after a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide. The county says public works is fixing the break. Area residents are being asked to boil water until further notice from the county.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man After Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian on Prater Way
Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks last Tuesday. Police say they found the suspect, Vincent Hoff in Reno who was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns area residents of phone scam
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a recent scam. The caller will identify themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and inform the person who answered the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond". The sheriff's office says the phone...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
