ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

LCSO warns residents of phone scam

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dayton man arrested after allegedly firing shots among houses

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Sunday for allegedly firing shots from a handgun while walking around the Quail Ridge subdivision. Melvin Dewayne Cantrell, 39, was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner,...
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns area residents of phone scam

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a recent scam. The caller will identify themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and inform the person who answered the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond". The sheriff's office says the phone...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy