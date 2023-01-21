Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
After CNN guest questions whether Atlanta riot's property destruction counts as violence, Americans weigh in
After anti-police protests in Atlanta over the weekend resulted in property damage, some Americans in D.C. say destroying property can be a form of violence.
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
investing.com
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says we're not in a debt crisis, but the US could still be facing a lot of economic problems in a few years
The US has the largest national debt balance in the world, and it could pose problems down the line, top economist Paul Krugman warned.
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina...
investing.com
Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
(Reuters) - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit". The company also added it will "defend itself vigorously". The government on Tuesday said Google should be forced...
Amazon Launches $5 A Month Prescription Delivery For 60 Generic Drugs For Prime Members
The program includes medications like Escitalopram, generic Lexapro, and Amoxicillin, an antibiotic.
investing.com
It's 'now or never' to stop Japan's shrinking population, PM says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
investing.com
Feds Seize $50 Million Bankman-Fried Held in Farmington State Bank
Feds Seize $50 Million Bankman-Fried Held in Farmington State Bank. Federal prosecutors seized $50 million that Sam Bankman-Fried held in the one-branch Farmington State Bank, a small Washington-based bank that had only three employees before the disgraced FTX founder made the investment. Feds Seize SBF’s $50 Million Held in Farmington...
investing.com
Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
investing.com
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
investing.com
China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt
NEW DELHI/COLOMBO (Reuters) -The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country's efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Regional rivals China and India are...
investing.com
As Yellen woos Africa, sceptics ask 'Is the U.S. here to stay?'
LUSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's three-country trip to Africa - the leading edge of a new diplomatic push by the Biden administration - aims to show the continent the United States is a true partner, one here for the long-haul. But after decades of losing ground to...
investing.com
Judge dismisses Whole Foods workers' lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston found little evidence to...
investing.com
ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top customers...
investing.com
FBI Reveals North Korea’s Role in Horizon Bridge’s Theft Worth $100M
FBI Reveals North Korea’s Role in Horizon Bridge’s Theft Worth $100M. The FBI announced that the hacker groups Lazarus Group and APT38 are responsible for the $100 million laundering from Harmony’s Horizon Bridge. The blockchain was hacked in June 2022, by which they lost almost $100 million...
