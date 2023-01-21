ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Organizations react to Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Tallahassee Sunday

By Ariel Schiller
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIfZF_0kM6XBTQ00

The Moon Event Venue on Lafayette Street has hosted many events over the years. On Sunday, it will be the site of a vice presidential visit.

Curtis Taylor is the President and CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League and said Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Tallahassee will be inspiring for young girls.

"As a female you have the opportunity to rise to the same level and so you just need the opportunity, education, faith, hard work, you can do it," said Taylor.

For NAACP Tallahassee Branch President Mutaqee Akbar, he's hoping to be among the crowd to hear from the Vice President in person.

"I'm sure there's going to be a lot of excitement," Akbar said. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people there trying to put their eyes on the vice president."

Akbar said Vice President Harris could have picked anywhere to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roe versus Wade but believes her visit to Tallahassee serves as a much bigger message in the nationwide abortion debate.

"I think it sends a message to our government here locally," Akbar said. "I also think it's important our children and everybody here in Tallahassee to see the vice president come here and pinpoint Tallahassee as the place to be."

Due to security concerns local law enforcement agencies has not been able to tell ABC27 much about Vice President Harris' visit due to security reasons.

So far Governor DeSantis' office has not released a statement on Harris' visit. While a start time of the event has not been confirmed by the White House, we're told it could be around mid-morning on Sunday.

Comments / 13

David Harper
4d ago

Omg! another "nut leftist "visiting Tallahassee...just what the city " doesn't " need!!!...worse VP in the history of the US 👹

Reply(2)
15
Repub
3d ago

We need to put up a fence at our border keeping irrelevant and ignorant as well as stupid politicians out of Florida, including the vice president and president. We would be so much better off.

Reply
5
I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

So you haven't released a time due to security. . .People are supposed to drop everything at the last minute because you have arrived.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼

Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Twitter Goes in on Biden Looking Lost at Black Church During MLK Day Service in Atlanta

Twitter had a time roasting President Biden for looking stiff and lost during the praise and worship service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday. Biden shared a sermon at the historical Atlanta church on Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Biden became the first sitting President to give a sermon at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once served as lead pastor, NPR reported.
ATLANTA, GA
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy