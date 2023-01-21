ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Cleveland.com

2-day Crocker Park Ice Festival is this weekend

WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Crocker Park Ice Festival is scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 28-29. Creatively designed ice sculptures will be placed throughout the lifestyle-shopping center for visitors to check out. Visitors can pose with large 3D ice displays, and artists will be chiseling away during live ice-sculpture demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
clevelandmagazine.com

101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List

Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio's ever-changing dining offerings. If you've ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don't expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city's unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
cleveland19.com

Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
WKYC

Cleveland's connections to protecting the world's gorillas

CLEVELAND — Dr. Tara Stoinski is the president and CEO of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, the world's largest and longest-running organization dedicated to gorilla conservation. She was invited to Cleveland recently to speak to business leaders about the impact technology is having on the gorillas' home. "We...
