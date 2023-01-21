Read full article on original website
2-day Crocker Park Ice Festival is this weekend
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Crocker Park Ice Festival is scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 28-29. Creatively designed ice sculptures will be placed throughout the lifestyle-shopping center for visitors to check out. Visitors can pose with large 3D ice displays, and artists will be chiseling away during live ice-sculpture demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
The Judith, a French-inspired cafe, opens in Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Judith, a French-inspired café at 5222 Lorain Avenue, will open on Friday, Feb. 10. It is the second business opened by wife-husband team Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm. The artists operate lifestyle boutique Room Service, which celebrates its 10th year in 2023. During its first...
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
Boom's Pizza Opens Today in Lakewood
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
WKYC
Cleveland's Brewery Passport back for 4th year: Find out how to participate
CLEVELAND — It's back! Destination Cleveland’s 2023 Cleveland Brewery Passport is now available for residents and visitors. The digital passport features a new prize format that offers beer lovers the chance to customize their rewards, a press release said. Participants will get a prize if they start and...
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
clevelandmagazine.com
101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List
Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio’s ever-changing dining offerings. If you’ve ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don’t expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city’s unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
cleveland19.com
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
WKYC
Cleveland police locate Guardians manager Terry Francona's scooter after it was stolen from his residence
CLEVELAND — Cleveland fans are breathing a sigh of relief. Police confirm they have located Guardians manager Terry Francona's iconic scooter after it was stolen from his residence over the weekend. Officials say members of the department's traffic unit found the vehicle within the 2100 block of Lakeside Avenue East Tuesday night.
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
'Come early, stay late': Cleveland aims to increase downtown winter nightlife
The streets aren't always flooded with people during the winter months in Cleveland, but that doesn't mean people aren't looking to enjoy a downtown nightlife.
Pounding students break door at Gilmour Academy’s Ice Arena: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Gilmour Academy staff working a hockey game at the ice arena reported Jan. 20 that students from University School were banging their hands on the entry doors. The banging resulted in damage to a bracket, which caused the sliding doors to stop working properly. The administrations of the two schools...
'We love them just as they are': 'Knight Riders' ready to help homeless in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Every Wednesday for the last 12 years, a group of Northeast Ohioans known as the 'Knight Riders' have helped those who face homelessness in our communities. As a winter storm approaches, the Knight Riders are ready to be out in the snowy conditions for eight...
A rise in kitchen fires linked to air fryers says South Euclid Fire Department
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years, however that uptick has also seen the number of kitchen fires increase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The South...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Strongsville rezones office building across from SouthPark Mall for building owner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The owner of a half-empty multi-tenant office building on Ohio 82 just west of Interstate 71 believes he can now better market the site to prospective tenants. That’s because City Council in November rezoned the 2½-acre parcel on which the building stands from a “public facilities” district...
Cleveland’s connections to protecting the world’s gorillas
CLEVELAND — Dr. Tara Stoinski is the president and CEO of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, the world’s largest and longest-running organization dedicated to gorilla conservation. She was invited to Cleveland recently to speak to business leaders about the impact technology is having on the gorillas' home. “We...
