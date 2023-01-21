ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP men seek something special against No. 24 Florida Atlantic

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

The moment has arrived for Joe Golding's UTEP men's basketball team.

Since his arrival he has talked revival , about restoring the luster and glory of a tradition-rich program that has seen few truly big stages in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdd6z_0kM6WybY00

The Miners have it now. On Saturday night No. 24 Florida Atlantic brings a 17-game winning streak and an 18-1 record to the Don Haskins Center. This is the first ranked team UTEP has hosted since No. 3 Arizona edged the Miners 60-55 in the 2014-15 season and if the Miners can win it, it would mark UTEP's first home victory against a ranked team since beating No. 20 Fresno State 80-61 in the 2000-01 season.

"You hear a lot around town about scheduling, bringing in good people, well here we go," Golding said. "We've got a top 25 team coming into town, they are really, really good. Great coaching staff, they're 18-1 for a reason , they are undefeated in conference play.

"We haven't beaten a top 25 team in the Don since 2001. I'm not a math major, but that's a long time.

Saturday night, 7 o'clock, we have a chance to pack this place, get things rowdy, bring this place back to life. We have an opportunity."

The moment is not lost on the team.

"It would mean a lot, that's a ranked team right there so it's a great opportunity to show what UTEP is capable of," center Ze'Rik Onyema said. "Beating FAU would be a great thing for our program."

Said forward Otis Frazier: "We're trying to change history here, that's what we're looking at."

It certainly wouldn't seem impossible. UTEP trailed No. 7 Texas by eight points with 8 minutes to go in its opener, it led DePaul late into the first half in Chicago and the Miners seemed to have one of the best teams in Conference USA, UAB, on the ropes at the end of regulation and the first overtime in Birmingham.

What UTEP hadn't done, at least in this calendar year, is put two good halves together and the Miners cleared that roadblock Thursday against Florida International when it turned up for this game with an impressive 81-61 rout.

Should the Miners lose this game, they still would be in position to rally for a top-five finish in the league and a first-round bye at the tournament. Should UTEP win, with 11 games to go in conference — this FAU contest comes the game before the midpoint of the C-USA race — each one looking like something of a coin toss.

Win or lose the team will be back at practice Monday with the majority of the conference season ahead of it. This game can't take UTEP to another level as a program, but it can set them up, it can give them a chance to make that step.

"Stay focused and know it's a big game, but we can take care of it," guard Shamar Givance said.

"It would be huge," Golding said. "We haven't won a game like this since 2001. It's something our group can do that hasn't been accomplished here in a long time."

That's what's at stake Saturday night.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP men seek something special against No. 24 Florida Atlantic

